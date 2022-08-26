Sir Ray Avery moving to Australia, citing gang violence and child poverty

Prominent philanthropist Sir Ray Avery is moving to Australia after those living near Eden Park prevented his fundraising concert from going ahead. (File photo)

Pharmaceutical scientist and philanthropist Sir Ray Avery is leaving New Zealand for Australia.

He said the “pivotal moment” in his decision to leave came after he tried to put on a concert at Auckland’s Eden Park to raise funds for low-cost Lifepod infant incubators and local residents prevented it from going ahead.

“I am following in the footsteps of the wonderful Fred Hollows by moving to Australia where they are far more supportive of their high achievers,” he said.

Avery also listed teen suicide rates, poverty and gang violence as additional reasons for the big move.

He said: “We have the highest teen suicide rate in the developed world. We are high up in domestic violence in the OECD with police receiving a phone call about it every four minutes.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Since arriving in New Zealand in 1973, Avery has made a major contribution to New Zealand’s pharmaceutical industry.

“Nearly one in four of our kids live in poverty. We have the second-highest rate of child obesity and bullying in schools in the developed world.”

He said institutional racism in New Zealand's healthcare and education systems was also a factor as well as the rising cost of living.

“Housing is unaffordable to so many and the cost of living is causing the poorest of the poor to beg outside supermarkets. Food banks are the new norm and gang violence is on the increase.”

Avery said the hospital system was “broken” as people were waiting more than a year for elective surgery.

Avery was born in the United Kingdom and arrived in New Zealand in 1973.

In 2010, he was named New Zealander of the Year and knighted for his services to charity.

He has been the technical director of the Fred Hollows Foundation and founded the Sir Ray Avery Foundation, which was registered as a charity in 2008. He is also a co-founder of Jupl NZ, a medical technology company.

New Zealand had previously been ranked the second-worst place in the world for expats.

The estimated number of people migrating from New Zealand to Australia was 31,300 in the year ended June 2019, according to Stats NZ.