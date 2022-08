Nepia Poutu has been named as the person who died in a car crash in the Wairarapa in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (File photo)

Police have named the man who died in a car crash in Wairarapa on August 24.

Nepia Poutu, 30, of Masterton, died at the scene of a single car crash between Carterton and Greytown in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In a statement on Sunday police said thoughts were with Poutu’s whānau and loved ones.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.