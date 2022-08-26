The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 26

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Watch an endangered baby elephant take her first step

The thud thud sound of rather large baby feet has made everyone at the Whipsnade Zoo in England overjoyed as they welcomed an endangered baby elephant.

The not so little calf was born to mum Donna on Monday and hidden cameras at the zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care has captured the baby’s wobbly first steps.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 25

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 24

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 23



"This little infant is a really important addition to the European-wide endangered species breeding programme for Asian elephants,” Mark Howes of Whipsnade Zoo told ITV news.

Watch how this disabled golfer continue his sport using an adaptive wheelchair

Teenager’s mission to rescue neglected pets

Over the past two years, 13-year-old Lilly-Grace Honeysett-Beale from Shropshire, England has rescued more than 45 animals by searching social media for pets who are neglected by their owners.

"When I see one that needs help, I'm going to go get it," she told BBC news.

Most of these rescued animals, like rabbits, dogs, cats and mice, live with her at home and a small business selling home-grown animal treats helps fund her rescue missions.

The teen aspires to have her own animal rescue centre in the future.

Honeysett-Beale said she scours Facebook Marketplace for unwanted or neglected pets and then appeals to people she knows to help rescue them.

A modern day Doctor Dolittle

US chiropractor Joren Whitley is a modern day Doctor Dolittle with a unique clientele.

From dogs, cats, horses to lions and snakes, Dr Whitley who lives in Oklahoma has helped an animal – big or small - get back into proper shape, The Dodo reports.

“I am crazy enough to work on pretty much work on any animal,” Whitley told the Dodo.

“The only animal I haven't worked on was a porcupine, and that was because my arm was getting poked with needles. I was thinking 'if I make one wrong move, I'm getting a needle through the arm.' So, I backed out gracefully.”

Chiropractic care can even be done for other wild animals. Whitley has travelled to South Africa to train veterinarians and even helped a wild lion to get readjusted.

Firefighters rescue a horse stuck in mud

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service/twitter The Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service in Britain came to the rescue of a horse named Charlie that became stuck on his side in a muddy pond.

Firefighters from Britain rescued a 6-year-old horse named Charlie that was stuck in a muddy pond which had lost its water due to the recent droughts in the UK, UPI News reported.

Charlie was sedated by a veterinarian in order to help his rescue and firefighters used ropes, straps and a mechanical digger to get him out of the mud.

The fire and rescue services told UPI News that Charlie was uninjured and well after the rescue.