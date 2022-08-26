Runaway Marokopa dad's 'psychopathic' belief that he is right

Thomas Phillips, Jayda Jin, Ember Phillips, and Maverick Callum-Phillips, haven’t been seen for over six months.

A fugitive dad on the run with his three children “psychopathically” believes in his cause, but his luck can’t last forever, private investigators say.

Thomas Phillips was due to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court at 11am on January 12 on a single charge of wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources in relation to a large-scale search for him and his three children, Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember, in September.

Failing to appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest and the search for Phillips and his children has been going on ever since, captivating the nation and frustrating police and searchers.

Almost a year later, police say the missing family could be anywhere in the country, will look different, and might be using fake names.

The Investigators director Daniel Toresen said the runaway family would be found when Phillips made a mistake, and someone bumped into him – either in the bush or gathering supplies.

”At some stage he will slip up,” he said.

When asked how long the 35-year-old could run for, Toresen replied: “Well, who would’ve thought it would be a year?”

“He could do this for another year, easily. Just keeping his head down.

“I just think it will be a matter of luck.”

Cases like this were unusual, he said. But Phillips had a unique knowledge of the bush that was helping him stay hidden.

If he was still in the bush, Toresen said he would be sticking to areas he was familiar with. But, it was also plausible that he’s shacked up in an empty holiday home.

“People have done that,” he said.

Toresen didn’t necessarily believe Phillips was receiving help, and said he could be stealing food from the holiday homes or other houses to survive.

His children needed to be fed and looked after, which was more difficult than being alone.

“But the kids are used to this. It’s hard to believe it’s the middle of winter, and he has put his kids through this.”

He said Phillips was also already removed from society and not on social media. The police could trace phone and banking records – but if there weren’t any to search, officers had to rely on sightings.

And if he was spotted by the time anyone could get there, the family was likely to already be in the wind.

Private investigator Chris Budge, who was donating his services to help the family of the missing children, agreed that it would be luck that ended the missing Phillips family saga.

”That’s how the jigsaw works – with the community helping.”

He was convinced the only reason Phillips had been able to disappear for so long was because family or friends were helping him.

Phillips didn’t have lots of money, and travelling somewhere would take money and resources that he didn’t have.

He thought it was unlikely that Phillips had remained in the bush since his disappearance in January, but said returning was always an option.

”Everybody who has ever said anything to the media talks about how capable he is. He is a survivalist.”

He said this was the second time Phillips had gone missing, and it was possible he had a well-established plan.

Budge said Phillips “psychopathically” believed he was doing the right thing, and was likely playing this like a game – getting the children to create a new life, with new names.

Waikato West area commander inspector Will Loughrin said officers were now considering the possibility the family may be outside the wider Marokopa area.

"Despite a number of land and air searches, and regular discussions with community members who spend time in Marokopa's extensive bush area, we have not located any signs of the family.”

He urged anyone across the country to come forward.

People should look out for a father and three school aged-children that are new in their community or travelling inter-city on trains, buses or ferries.

The children would not be attending local schools, he said. People should also report petrol, diesel, food or camping supplies that might have disappeared.

Loughrin said the photos made public to date might not accurately depict what Phillips and the children looked like now.

"When Tom Phillips was last seen by family in February, he had a beard and that alone will make him look considerably different than in the photos we have circulated."

The children were 6, 7, and 9 years old and growing. They would be taller, might have either lost baby teeth or started to get their adult teeth and would likely be wearing their hair in different styles.

The family first made headlines nearly a year ago when Phillips took his children into the bush near Marokopa.

They had last been seen on September 11. Phillips’ ute had been found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach, sparking concerns for their safety.

The family unexpectedly reappeared healthy and alive after 18 days.

Anyone who can assist should contact Police via 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.