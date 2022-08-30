Opportunities eyed as top UK trade minister visits Taupō's Miraka dairy plant

Miraka was one of the first stops for UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, centre. She’s whoen being welcomed onto Oruanui Marae.

It’s hoped a visit from the United Kingdom’s top trade minister will open new doors for Māori-owned milk processing company Miraka.

After signing off on New Zealand’s groundbreaking trade deal in February, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, touched down in the country on the weekend for a week long trade-based tour.

One of her first stops was a visit to the low-carbon dairy processing business Miraka, located just north of Taupō at Mokai, on Saturday. She was welcomed by local iwi Tūwharetoa at Oruanui Marae.

Miraka board chairperson Kingi Smiler said it was an honour to welcome the minister to the geothermally powered manufacturing plant to learn about their business and in particular, “how we apply te ao Māori principles in operating our business, engaging with people and exercising kaitiakitanga - caring for our taiao – the natural environment and resources, as best we can”.

READ MORE:

* Miraka on the hunt for suppliers as demand for low-carbon dairy rises

* Here's why the European deal marks the end of the road for free trade

* Big wins aplenty in UK free trade agreement



ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor announce the trade deal with the UK. (Video first published on October 21, 2021)

The New Zealand/UK Free Trade Agreement includes a Māori Trade and Economic Cooperation chapter designed to connect the UK with Māori-owned businesses, such as Miraka - and opens opportunities for innovative and climate-friendly trade and investment for both countries.

“It is our hope that the free trade agreement will provide greater opportunities for Miraka and all New Zealand businesses to access and benefit from the trade and investment opportunities which are envisaged under the agreement,” Smiler said.

“As one of the largest Māori export businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand, Miraka is pleased to have the opportunity to enter into dialogue on our tūrangawaewae with the UK trade minister.”

Supplied Anne-Marie Trevelyan with Miraka chairperson Kingi Smiler.

British High Commissioner to New Zealand Iona Thomas said the trade deal was “a gold standard agreement ... and offers significant investment opportunities for both countries”.

“Trade between the UK and New Zealand was worth about $5.5 billion in 2019 and the FTA could boost this by hundreds of millions,” Thomas said.

Miraka has 100 farmer suppliers within a 120km radius of its Mokai factory which uses renewable geothermal energy to power its operations, resulting in one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world for a dairy processor.

The company is one of the largest businesses in the Taupō district employing 145 staff from 13 different nationalities.

Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon said the company was looking for new milk suppliers and were preparing for new growth as the business moves into food service areas “and purpose driven brands which value carbon reductions, and organisations which champion values and people first”.

Miraka was established in 2010 and began production in August 2011.

The company’s three largest shareholders are the Tuaropaki Trust, Wairarapa Moana and Vietnamese dairy company, Vinamilk.

Miraka pays its farmer-suppliers a combination of loyalty and premium payments of up to 20 cents per kilogram of milk solids and exports around $300 million of premium milk powder, frozen milk concentrate, UHT and speciality milk powder products to 17 international markets.