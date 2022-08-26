Police look for stolen car after Raglan BP armed robbery

The BP service station in Raglan. Police are appealing for help after staff were robbed at gunpoint yesterday.

Waikato police are still on the hunt for the person who held up the Raglan BP petrol station at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 7:30am on Thursday when police were told a person had entered the station on Main Rd and pointed a gun at staff.

The person took a number of items from the store before leaving in a stolen black Mazda Atenza vehicle heading in the direction of Ngaruawahia.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

In a statement today, police said they conducted a large-scale search, with help from the Eagle police helicopter and the Armed Offenders Squad, and believe the man has now left the area.

A jacket and pistol that may be related to the robbery have been recovered and police would like the person who left a bag next to a police car in the township of Glen Murray to contact the inquiry team.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident or who has seen a black Mazda Atenza in the Taupiri, Glen Murray, Raglan and Ngaruawahia areas yesterday is asked to contact police.

Get in touch via 105 and quote event number 220825/0660. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/.