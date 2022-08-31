Ukrainian migrant: 'I have my voice back' thanks to free English lessons

Free English lessons are being offered to people newly arrived from Ukraine through Manukau Institute of Technology.

Tetyana Dymoshenko and her children escaped from “hell” when they fled war-torn Ukraine in March.

Now, with the help of the free English lessons she has been offered since arriving in New Zealand, she is able to talk about what they went through.

”I have my voice back. It’s like learning to talk again, step by step building up the language to tell our story,” Dymoshenko said.

Organised by Manukau Institute of Technology in south Auckland, the free English lessons are being offered to Ukrainians across New Zealand in an attempt to aid their resettlement.

READ MORE:

* Exhibition documenting life on Ukrainian front line opens in Auckland

* From war-torn Ukraine to Hamilton: Teen's 18,000km journey to safety

* Ukrainian Kiwis slam cost, red tape as just 227 refugees arrive in NZ



Dymoshenko arrived in Aotearoa in autumn and after three months of lessons, she is now able to describe her journey with her two children – Artur​, 18, and Lilliana, 12 – in English.

They spent the first two weeks of the Russian invasion living in their basement while their town Hostomel, just 25km northwest of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, was besieged.

“When you’re constantly under fire like that, everything blurs together. Every day and every night the Russian army just shot and shot and shot,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tetyana Dymoshenko and her children Artur Chernenko and Lilliana Chernenko fled Ukraine earlier this year and are now being taught by Vanessa Lewis, from Manukau Institute of Technology (from left: Artur, Lewis, Lilliana and Dymoshenko).

“We had to melt snow in the oven so we had something to drink. We all developed a specific dry cough from a lack of oxygen. We were starting to starve.”

After 14 days, Lilliana heard about evacuation plans on the radio.

Packing just one backpack each, the family travelled through the centre of Hostomel, on to Lviv and across the boarder into Italy, passing abandoned cars and dead bodies. Dymoshenko told her children to keep their eyes closed.

“I understood that, as a mother, I must do everything possible – and impossible – to get my children out of this hell.”

In April, they were finally able to join Dymoshenko’s husband – and Artur and Lilliana’s father – in New Zealand under the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Tetyana Dymoshenko is now able to recount the story of how she and her two children fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Looking back it seems like a bad dream. I’m frightened by flying planes and loud noises, I jump when a draft closes the door, I have nightmares at night.”

Dymoshenko is one of 45 arrivals from Ukraine attending MIT’s English lessons via Zoom.

Vanessa Lewis, the initiator of the English language lessons and a senior lecturer at MIT, said it was an “honour” to be able to give Ukrainian arrivals the tools they needed to interact confidently.

MIT has funding to provide language tuition to migrants and specific groups for up to five years.

“I wanted to have a class for these Ukrainians and not only offer a community of learning but an opportunity to connect with other Ukrainians around New Zealand and to share their experience and support each other.

“It’s a privilege for all of our teachers to have been part of welcoming the Ukrainians to our classes and help them in some small way with resettling in New Zealand,” Lewis said.