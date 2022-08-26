New High Court judge hooked on the law from university

New High Court judge Helen McQueen signs her judicial oath with Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann, right, looking on.

When Helen McQueen was at school her ruler bore the words, “girls can do anything”.

On Friday she was sworn in as a judge of Te Kōti Matua, the High Court, telling the crowd at the ceremony about her ruler and how she once thought she would be a teacher.

But she was instantly hooked on the law when she filled in her university courses with law papers.

The new judge will sit in Wellington.

She specialised in commercial, corporate and public law before joining the Law Commission, where she became deputy president and then acting president.

Despite her professional achievements she said her greatest privilege was to be mother to her three children who were still young when her husband, Phil Cook, died in 2010.

One speaker at the swearing-in ceremony praised her attention to detail.

It was not mentioned that weeks before her swearing in, the new judge spent time sitting on the bench with a District Court judge to see how things were done there.

At the time Judge Stephen Harrop, who was the judge, said her preparation for her new role was very impressive but cautioned lawyers it was not an opportunity for “real time” appeals if they did not like what he did.