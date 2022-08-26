Woman wanted by police believed to be 'committing dishonesty offending' in Auckland

Auckland City Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Patricia Ann Aldridge.

A search is under way for a woman who has breached her release conditions and is believed to be committing “dishonesty offending”, police say.

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Patricia Ann Aldridge,​ who they believe is in central Auckland.

The 57-year-old has a warrant for her arrest.

Aldridge currently has blonde hair, and has been known to be active around Ponsonby, Grey Lynn and Mt Eden, in central Auckland, police said.

Aldridge also had wider links to Christchurch, Wellington and Whanganui.

The public were asked to contact police if they see Aldridge, or have information about her whereabouts.

People can do so via the 105 phone service, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 220721/7304.