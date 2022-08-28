Tessa and Teagan's dog training triumph a possible NZ record

Tessa Finney and her best mate Teagan have won more than 150 obedience challenges.

Regular visitors to top dog trainer Tessa Finney’s Auckland home know not to leave their footwear on her doorstep.

That’s because despite his prowess at competitive obedience, her golden retriever labrador mix dog Teagan likes to carry off shoes and leave them in the middle of her lawn.

The Clevedon pair gained their 150th obedience challenge in late June, something no other dog in New Zealand is known to have done.

“As far as I am aware no other dog has 150 challenges, but it is not official because there are no records kept,” she said.

“He is that one in a million dog, a true legend with the most beautiful and honest temperament and an amazing willingness to work.”

Competitive obedience requires precision work from both dog and handler in a variety of exercises, from heel work to scent work, retrieving and staying on one spot.

In the ring, dogs and their handlers move with the dog appearing to be "velcroed” to the handler’s left leg, seeming to work by intuition.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tessa Finney and her dog Teagan have won 150 Test C obedience challenges, something no other dog in NZ has done.

A slightly crooked sit or a few seconds’ hesitation can wipe a competitor’s chances of a placing.

An obedience challenge is awarded for a win or second with high points in test C, the top class.

Finney had a career as an administrator before she retired, and her affinity with detail has helped her success with her dogs, along with patience and perseverance, she said.

“The more you train, the better you get, it’s just awesome.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tessa describes Tegan as her best mate.

“People say obedience is boring, but I’ve never been bored. Frustrated, yes, but bored, never.”

Getting a dog to test C standard can take years.

It takes three challenges to earn the title of obedience champion, and 20 challenges, 10 of which must be wins, to become a grand champion.

Teagan achieved obedience grand champion status in 2016, normally a career highlight for any obedience competitor, she said.

But Teagan was then just five years old, and still loving his work, so Tessa decided to have a go at getting 100 challenges.

“Rumour had it that very few dogs had achieved that, and we’d keep enjoying ourselves.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Teagan and Tessa demonstrate the teamwork that has earned them 150 challenges.

In 2018 Teagan was named Dogs New Zealand’s top obedience dog and in 2019, they won their 100th challenge and also won top obedience dog again.

When Covid hit, shows were cancelled around the country, but with extra travelling, the two managed 21 challenges in 2020, and 15 more in 2021.

This year, they got the final eight.

It’s not been an easy ride, even with such a talented dog, she said.

There were times where ‘the wheels fell off’, including a spell where Teagan was failing scent – an exercise where the dog has to find a cloth with the judge’s scent on it from a line of identical cloths, two of which contain decoy scent.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Teagan is 11 1/2 and still loves to work.

“We were on 147 challenges, and we went to a show in March, and he failed scent on both days,” she said.

It was an agonising disappointment.

“You come home and concentrate on training that element, that’s all you can do.

“You have to have incredible patience and be prepared to backtrack and go back to the beginning, bring it back up again.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brenna the Labrador is 16 and retired from competition.

Getting to the top can take so long, the dog gets too old to continue.

“I was so lucky that Teagan has remained fit and healthy. He was just over three when we went into test C, so I had an advantage there.

Teagan loves his work and is a very consistent dog, she said.

But as a puppy, he was a terrible escape artist who loved mischief.

“He used to break into the chook run and retrieve them, fortunately none were ever harmed, but they were not impressed and neither was I, I’d hear this squawking, and the poor chook would be sitting in his mouth,” she said.

“He did the same with rabbits, he’d catch one and just walk around holding it, he didn't hurt them.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tessa Finney with Teagan, Brenna and Danza.

Finney has two other dogs, Brenna, who is retired and a youngster, Danza, that she is working in test A.

She got into obedience and other dog sports as a way of having fun with her dogs, and it is this and the camaraderie of other competitors that keeps her going, she said.

“I’ve made some really good friends,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Danza is Tessa Finney's younger dog.

“The first and foremost reason is being with other people who just enjoy doing stuff with their dogs, that’s the key thing, you’re mixing with people of a similar mindset.”

At 11½, Teagan is still not ready to retire, so they may still go to a few shows, she said.

“He just loves doing it, even though he is a bit slower, I have to give him something to do.”