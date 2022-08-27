Auckland gas explosion: Two remain in critical condition as worksite still closed

There is a large presence of fire, ambulance and police on Halsey St, in central Auckland.

Two patients are still in a critical but stable condition after an explosion in Auckland central, Middlemore Hospital said on Saturday morning.

The bast, which injured five people, is believed to have been caused by a gas cooker explosion on a building site on Pakenham St West at about 6.30am on Friday.

Three patients who were also hit by the blast are in a stable condition, Middlemore confirmed.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The construction site remains closed on Saturday – usually a workday – after a gas cooker exploded on Friday, injuring five people.

On Saturday, the construction site was empty and fenced off from the public.

A worker nearby said that work usually continues at the construction site on a Saturday, but no one turned up today.

READ MORE:

* Firefighter describes 'skin hanging off' victims of Auckland explosion

* Fire crews wouldn't have attended if Auckland gas explosion happened hours later



A worker at a construction site near Wynyard Quarter said on Friday that he believed the explosion was caused by a gas cooker left on overnight.

“One of the boys was cooking some leftover meat last night and I think the gas cooker must’ve accidentally been left on.

“This morning when people opened it up, it exploded,” the worker said.

Ringo Harwood, a firefighter who was on the first truck to arrive at the scene, told Stuff the crew found four people standing by a shipping container.

“They had skin hanging off, some of their clothes had been blown off and what clothing did remain had to be cut off for us to reach the burns.

“After about four or five minutes the first ambulance arrived, but there were only enough ambulance personnel to take the first three injured parties.

“The final two had to wait 15 minutes before they were evacuated from the scene,” Harwood said.