Auckland gas explosion: Two remain in critical condition as worksite reopens

A striking firefighter, who was one of the first responders to a central Auckland gas explosion on Friday morning, describes tending to patients who had skin and clothes hanging off them.

Two patients remain in a critical but stable condition after an explosion in Auckland central on Friday, Middlemore Hospital said on Monday morning.

The blast, which injured five people, is believed to have been caused by a gas cooker explosion on a building site on Pakenham St West at about 6.30am on August 26.

Three patients who were also hit by the blast remain in a stable condition, Middlemore confirmed.

The construction site, on Pakenham St West, reopened on Monday morning for the first time since the incident. It appears, however, to be running with limited staffing.

The worksite was closed for three days following the explosion, and remained empty and fenced off from the public over the weekend.

Stuff understands that management of Hawkins Construction, who run the worksite where the explosion happened, and representatives from Precinct Properties, met early on Monday morning before the site reopened just before 8.30am.

David White/Stuff A gas explosion on August 26 injured five people working at a construction site at Pakenham Street East near the Viaduct.

A person who works at the construction site, which is near Wynyard Quarter, said on Friday morning he believed the explosion was caused by a gas cooker left on overnight.

“One of the boys was cooking some leftover meat last night and I think the gas cooker must’ve accidentally been left on,” said the worker.

“This morning when people opened it up, it exploded.”

Ringo Harwood, a firefighter who was on the first truck to arrive at the scene, told Stuff the crew found four injured people standing by a shipping container.

David White/Stuff The construction site reopened on Monday morning for the first time since the incident.

“They had skin hanging off, some of their clothes had been blown off and what clothing did remain had to be cut off for us to reach the burns,” Harwood said on Friday.

“After about four or five minutes the first ambulance arrived, but there were only enough ambulance personnel to take the first three injured parties.“

WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident, which it has up to 12 months to complete.

“We can’t give details at this stage as inquiries are being carried out,” said a WorkSafe spokesperson on Friday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Five people injured by a gas cooker explosion on a construction site in Auckland CBD.

A spokesperson from Hawkins Construction said the company was “working with relevant authorities to establish exactly what occurred”.

“We are a tight team and our thoughts are with the injured workers and their whānau. We will not be able to comment on Friday's events until the incident investigation is completed,” the spokesperson said.

The construction site is a part of Auckland council’s Eke Panuku development to regenerate Auckland city.

It’s part of a wider Wynyard Quarter development, which will include retail, office space and car parks.

Construction at Pakenham began in early 2022 and will continue until 2025, according to an Auckland Council website.