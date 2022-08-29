Slide company to pay more than $400,000 after dad left with snapped ankles

Louwan van Rooyen broke both ankles in the fall in December 2020 and doctors have said it’s likely he’ll have lifelong issues.

The operator of a giant inflatable slide that collapsed and snapped the ankles of a dad atop it will have to pay more than $400,000 for the incident.

After more than 18 months and 11 surgeries, Louwan van Rooyen can still not stand for too long, crouch down, or run.

“I’m in pain every day,” he told the Waihī District Court on Monday – where JTK Trustee Ltd, trading as Fun Solutions, was sentenced for a WorkSafe charge of exposing an individual to risk or harm.

“It was like I wasn’t able to be a dad to my kids, and felt like I was letting my wife down,” van Rooyen said.

Stuff Eric Gerritsen is the sole director of JTK Trustees Ltd. and failed to appear in Waihī District Court on Monday (file photo).

Judge William Lawson ordered the company to pay a $350,000 fine, with van Rooyen to get $40,000 for emotional reparation and $12,958.98 for consequential loss.

Eric Gerritsen is listed as the sole director of the company and failed to appear in court. This was the second time, after a sentencing in April was adjourned because he didn’t show up.

Van Rooyen, a 34-year-old dad of three from South Africa, was at the top of the overloaded slide at the Whangamatā Summer Festival Craft Markets on December 28 in 2020 when it suddenly deflated.

He slid down as it started to fall and landed on both feet, badly breaking both ankles. Eleven other people, mostly children, also fell from the 12-metre platform – but only suffered minor injuries.

Van Rooyen said he remembered being on the ground and looking down at his legs to see his feet were facing in different directions, with the bone sticking out of his left leg.

“That’s when the pain came,” he said. He had broken his right leg in three places, and the tibia and fibula of his left leg, and was flown to Waikato Hospital.

STUFF Louwan van Rooyen broke one ankle in three places and the other broke through the skin while on holiday in Whangamata. (Video first published December 31, 2020.)

Metalware was used to hold the bones in both legs in place, but van Rooyen’s left leg became infected.

Strong antibiotics over six weeks healed the infection and the metal was eventually removed – only for the bones to snap again and for a rod to be drilled in.

Van Rooyen told the court he spent most of last year on oral antibiotics and was taking 14 tablets a day for a while. He still needed painkillers.

A wound had opened up on his left leg because his body was rejecting the metal, van Rooyen said. Doctors hoped to remove the rod after it healed.

He said the tendons in his left leg were also severed, and despite being sewed back up, he was unable to move some of his toes.

Surgery was planned but doctors had warned him it might not work.

Supplied The bouncy castle in Whangamatā before it collapsed. The judge said there was “a significant departure from appropriate safety standards”.

He told the court he missed teaching one of his sons to play rugby, piggybacking each of them to their bedrooms before bed, and even just having them sit on his lap.

The doctors said it was likely he would have lifelong issues.

Judge Lawson said there were “multiple and detailed failures” that caused what was an avoidable incident.

“And steps to fix these problems would have been simple.”

The slide should not have had more than five people at the top, Lawson said. But the staff member monitoring this had left and not been replaced.

There were 12 on the platform when the slide deflated.

The stairs up the slide were only made for children no taller than one metre, but adults were being allowed up.

There were also air leaks in the seams of the slide, poor anchoring, and the electrical equipment was non-compliant with safety regulations.

“There was a significant departure from appropriate safety standards,” Lawson said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Louwan van Rooyen’s legs in casts after he fell from the giant inflatable slide.

WorkSafe has had 11 prior interactions with JTK Trustees Ltd., the health and safety regulator said in a statement issued after the sentencing.

In 2015, a mammoth slide became overloaded and collapsed – injuring six children at the Masterton A&P show. Gerritsen, as director, was fined $115,000 for obstructing WorkSafe’s investigation.

In 2016, a JTK slide collapsed at an event in Hamilton Gardens and 10 children fell about 10 metres. In response, WorkSafe issued a directive letter, and Hamilton City Council later banned the company from operating at the site.

“On top of the latest incident, this company’s safety record is extremely concerning”, said WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Paul West.

“When people are on an amusement device, they have an expectation their safety is being looked after by the operator. Most operators in Aotearoa are aware of this expectation and strive to meet it, but this business has had numerous failings which is unacceptable.

“For that reason, WorkSafe expects improvement from the operator and will take further action if necessary,” said Paul West.