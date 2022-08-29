Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus in Pukekohe, south Auckland

Police are investigating after a pedestrian died at a Pukekohe intersection.

A woman has died after being hit by a bus in the Auckland suburb of Pukekohe on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9.40am.

The woman died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.

Stuff understands the incident occurred outside a Mobil petrol station located near a roundabout between King Street and Manukau Road.

A worker at a nearby business said one of their colleagues had rushed outside to assist an elderly lady who was knocked to the ground.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police have closed Massey Avenue between the Mobil and the Volkswagen and MG car dealership on the opposite side of the street.

“It happened around 9.35am. As she looked up and outside it had already happened. She didn't actually see the impact,” the worker explained.

“So she then rushed out and tried to assist. She’s just been down with the police to make a statement as she actually went to the lady.”

Stuff understands the Auckland Transport Metro bus was heading along the 394 route towards Papakura train station.

Auckland Transport confirmed they were informed of the incident at about 10am.

A spokesperson for Auckland Transport has confirmed the driver of the bus involved will be stood down and provided with wellbeing support.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The incident occurred outside a Mobil petrol station located near a roundabout between King Street and Manukau Road.

Auckland Transport and the bus driver are assisting police with their investigation.

“Unfortunately we have since been notified that the pedestrian involved in this incident died at the scene shortly after,” said Stacey van der Putten, AT Executive General Manager Safety.

“The death of this pedestrian is an absolute tragedy, and our AT team was heartbroken to hear the news this morning. Our thoughts are with the person’s family at this awful time.

“Auckland Transport and our bus operator are working to support Police with their investigation into this incident.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A heavy tow truck is removing an AT bus after a collision with a pedestrian on Massey Rd in Pukekohe.

Auckland Transport added that it is “currently engaging with the Pukekohe community on a series of safety improvements for this busy area near the train station and bus interchange”.

“This crash is a painful reminder of the importance of projects like this which are designed to keep Aucklanders safe no matter how they’re travelling,” added van der Putten.

St John Ambulance also confirmed it received a call to an incident on King Street, Pukekohe, at 9.37am today.

Two ambulances, one clinical operations manager, one rapid response vehicle and one helicopter responded but were stood down.

Police closed Massey Avenue between the Mobil and the Volkswagen and MG car dealership on the opposite side of the street.

Forensics staff were taking photographs of the scene.The road closure has caused traffic delays on Manukau Road.