I kitea a Waimarie, te kororā i nehua i te paruparu

He mōnehu ia: E puta ana a Waimarie i te paruparu. / He’s a survivor: Mr Lucky the penguin emerging from the mud. It was one of those “joyous, heartfelt moments”, said the ranger who found him.

Anō te ohorere o ngā kaimahi Papa Atawhai i tā rātou whakawātea i tētahi horohoro 20-mita i paheke i te Papa ā-Motu o Abel Tasman, nō rātou i hahu ake i tētahi kororā i tērā Mane.

Department of Conservation rangers busy clearing a 20-metre-long slip in the Abel Tasman National Park got the surprise of their life when they unearthed a little blue penguin last Monday.

Kua kotahi mita te hōhonu o tā te kororā nehutanga ki te paruparu.

The kororā had been buried a metre deep in the soil.

Hei tā te Kaimahi Julie Murphy, kua “mīharo” te kitenga atu i te pupū ake o tō te kororā upoko, me tana oranga ahakoa kua hanga kotahi mita tana nehutanga.

Ranger Julie Murphy said it was “incredible” to see the penguin’s head poke up, and that it had survived being buried about a metre deep.

I kitea i tētahi horohoro o te paruparu me ngā otaota i paheke ki te ara takutai i runga ake i te Whanga o Waiharakeke, he pānga nō te ua tātā ki te Tauihu o te Waka i te marama nei.

It was found in a slip of mud and vegetation that fell onto the coastal track above Waiharakeke Bay in the heavy rainfall that struck Nelson Tasman this month.

I te keri a Murphy rātou ko te kaimahi Matthew Hopkins, ko te kaiwhakahaere Simon Bayly, i te tahatika paru e parangia ai te huarahi i muri mai i te horohoro, mea rawa ake ka kitea te upoko o te kororā.

Murphy, fellow ranger Matthew Hopkins and camp manager Simon Bayly had been digging in the mud bank to re-form the track after clearing the slip when the penguin’s head appeared.

I tiro haere te kororā, me te aha anō, kāore pea he tino aha ki a ia tāna nehutanga i a ia e ora tonu ana.

The penguin looked around and amazingly seemed none the worse for wear from being buried alive.

Hanga “nanakia” tonu ana ia, i timotimo ia i tō Murphy ringa i a ia e hāpai ana i a ia, i muri i te hahunga.

It was even “still quite toey”, pecking at Murphy’s hand as she picked it up after it had been dug out.

Julie Murphy/Supplied I kitea te kororā i te tahatika ki te matau o te toka. / The penguin was found in the bank to the right of the boulder.

E ai ki a Murphy, ko te whakaoranga nei tētahi o ērā “pānga kare ā-roto, i pupū ake te hari”.

Murphy described the rescue as “one of those joyous, heartfelt moments”.

Ka mutu ana te hikinga ake, ka hīkoi atu ai te kororā i te ara ki tātahi.

After being given a hand up, the penguin then waddled off down the track and back down to the beach.

Anō te hāngai o te tapanga a te tīma i te kororā, ko “Waimarie” (Mr Lucky).

The team have fittingly dubbed the plucky little penguin “Mr Lucky”.

Ko te whakapae nei, ka taka mai te pō, ka kake atu ngā kororā ki te pīnakitanga i tua i tātahi, ki ngā otaota, koia i mau ai ia i te horohoro.

It is believed kororā clamber up the slope above the beach into the vegetation at night, which is how it came be trapped by the slip.

Kua rorotu pai te manu iti nei ki ngā pae pāpori. Ki Pukamata, kua tata kotahi mano ngā ‘rata’ a te manu.

The tough little bird proved a hit on social media. On Facebook, he garnered close to a thousand ‘likes’.

“Kāore e kore i pai tana kitenga i a koutou... ahakoa kua rerekē pea tāna whakaatu!”, tā tētahi tākupu.

“Bet he was pleased to see you guys ... even if he had a funny way of showing it!”, wrote one commentator.

“E ngākau reka nei au kua rawaka te oranga e nanakia tonu ai!”, hei tā tētahi atu. “Ka mutu pea.”

“I love that he was well enough to still be toey!”, wrote another. “Great work.”

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.