Man dies after workplace incident in Auckland's Mt Eden

The man had been injured at a work site on Dunbar Rd in the Auckland suburb of Mount Eden.

A man has died following a workplace incident on Monday, police have confirmed.

Police were notified of the incident about 8.40am.

The man had been injured at a work site on Dunbar Rd in the Auckland suburb of Mount Eden.

He was transported to hospital with critical injuries but had since died, a police spokesperson said.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles attended the scene.

“We treated and then transported one patient in a critical condition and one in a minor condition to Auckland City Hospital.”

Te Toka Tumai Auckland would not provide an update on the second patient’s status without a name.

WorkSafe has been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME.