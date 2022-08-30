The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 30

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Meet Wallygator, the emotional support alligator

Joseph Henney's emotional support animal WallyGator goes with him almost everywhere, from the grocery store to walks in the park. They hug each other and sleep in the same bed. WallyGator is an alligator.

"When he turns his nose towards you, that means he expects a kiss," said Henney, 69, who goes by Joie (pronounced "Joe") and lives about two hours from Philadelphia. "He's super sweet-natured."

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 29

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 26

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 25



According to The Washington Post, the two watch television together on the couch, and when Henney takes him to the farmers market, WallyGator gives hugs to shoppers - as long as they are OK with being that close to a 30kg reptile with a mouth full of razor-sharp teeth.

"Wally is definitely not your average crocodilian," said Henney, explaining that most people in his community are familiar with his 7-year-old, 1.7 metre emotional support alligator.

WallyGator has a following on TikTok and Instagram, and he made headlines after Henney took him to Love Park in Philadelphia.

Lucky escape for little penguin found buried alive in mudslide

Julie Murphy/Supplied ‘Mr Lucky’ had been buried by a 20-metre-long slip of mud and vegetation that fell onto the track above Waiharakeke Bay in the heavy rainfall that struck Nelson Tasman nearly two weeks ago.

Department of Conservation rangers busy clearing a 20-metre-long slip in the Abel Tasman National Park got the surprise of their life when they unearthed a little blue penguin last Monday.

Ranger Julie Murphy said it was “incredible” to see the penguin’s head poke up, and that it had survived being buried about a metre deep.

It was found in a slip of mud and vegetation that fell onto the coastal track above Waiharakeke Bay in the heavy rainfall that struck Nelson Tasman this month.

Murphy, fellow ranger Matthew Hopkins and camp manager Simon Bayly had been digging in the mud bank to re-form the track after clearing the slip when the penguin’s head appeared.

The penguin looked around and amazingly seemed none the worse for wear from being buried alive.

It was even “still quite toey”, pecking at Murphy’s hand as she picked it up after it had been dug out.

Murphy described the rescue as “one of those joyous, heartfelt moments”.

After being given a hand up, the penguin then waddled off down the track and back down to the beach.

The team have fittingly dubbed the plucky little penguin “Mr Lucky”.

Student challenges principal to battle after sneaking lightsabers into graduation

A student challenged his principal to a fun impromptu duel with lightsabers at his graduation.

Star Wars fanatic Hunter Wark-Pantoja, an 18-year-old from Canada, walked to the stage after receiving his diploma. In the video, he quickly pulled two lightsabers from under his graduation gown and challenged his principal, Todd Clerkson, to a battle.

Clerkson was completely surprised but jumped straight into the duel.

“The whole crowd was screaming and applauding – it couldn’t have been a better way to graduate” Wark-Pantoja told the Good News Network.

Missing dog found after surviving three months in a sea cave

A dog who had been missing for three months was found by surfers in a sea cave on Vancouver Island, Canada.

The dog, whose name is Stella, became separated from her family while hiking on a local trail. Stella was missing for so long that the family believed they would never see her again.

In early August, Zach Regan and Matty Johnson were on an overnight surfing trip to Vancouver Island’s remote west coast.

They were out in their small aluminium boat when they saw a hungry, and cold dog in a nearby sea cave.

‘We were trying to beat an upcoming storm, but we made the decision to save the dog’, Johnson told CTV News. They were eventually able to get the dog onto their boat.

Stella’s owners were found thanks to a local news report, that had been seen by friends of the family.

It is unclear exactly how Stella managed to survive for so long in the wild, but she is now happy to be safe back at home.

Australian airline goes hardcore Aussie in naming of new plane

BONZA/FACEBOOK Bonza has revealed the nickname for its first plane.

New airline Bonza is leaning hard into its “Australianess” with the nickname of its first plane.

As if “Bonza” itself didn’t scream Aussie enough, the airline has unveiled “Shazza” to the world, the winning nickname given to the company’s first Boeing 737 Max.

“Aussies sure love a nickname and you gave us loads of suggestions when we asked for your help to name the plane,” the airline said on Facebook.

“We're excited to announce our brand new purple beauty's name is ... Shazza! It doesn't get anymore Aussie than that.”

Other names that had been considered included the likes of Dave, Kimbos, Maccas, Jimbo, Lil Ripper, and Sez.