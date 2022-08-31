'My mum's so hardcore': Ganesh Raj on his remarkable upbringing

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot

The TV foodie tells Simon Bridges about finding grit while growing up in Singapore – including the time Auckland Grammar schooled him in rugby.

Ganesh Raj is familiar to Kiwis as the co-host of hit TV show Eat Well For Less.

On our TV screens he’s a consistently bubbly and smiling presence, but as he tells Simon Bridges in the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, his childhood in Singapore wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

“My dad was an a-hole,” Raj candidly tells Bridges. “And he used to beat us … so I was fortunate that my mum is like a hardcore gangster as a woman.

“She kicked him out of the house when I was 5 … she did it to protect me, I guess, but no Indian woman in 1975 kicks her husband out. She’s so hardcore.



“In Singapore, when 6% of the population are Indian, you experience it as a minority … and that encompasses everything with opportunity and society and how society sees you.”

His mum, now 82, bought a house in Singapore in 1975 for, as Raj puts it, “17Gs”. That was a smart move. Today, the average cost of a home there is NZ$3.7 million.

“She was punching above her weight,” he says of his tenacious mum, who he recently saw for the first time in three years.

Raj, who closed his restaurant, The Tasting Shed, a few months ago, citing Covid as a major factor, says his mum also made sure he studied hard.

That’s how he managed to get into the prestigious Raffles Institution for secondary school: the oldest school in Singapore, which opened in 1823.

One of his most vivid memories from that school? Getting “smashed” by a visiting Auckland Grammar side when he was 14. The Kiwis beat them 147-nil.

“We were watching giant boy-men eating meat and potatoes three times a day and we were like noodle slurping. I was a tighthead prop. I weighed 75 kilos.”

Character-building stuff.