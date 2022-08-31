After $465,000 in fines and two snapped ankles, slide man still in business

Eric Gerritsen, pictured in 2015 about the time he was fined $115,000 in the Hamilton District Court.

The operator of a giant inflatable slide that collapsed, snapping the ankles of a parent, is still in the inflatable fun business and won’t commit to paying a $350,000 fine.

JTK Trustee Ltd, trading as Fun Solutions was sentenced on Monday for a WorkSafe charge of exposing an individual to risk or harm after a Whangamata incident in December 2020 that saw 11 people tumble 12m to the ground.

Judge William Lawson ordered the company to pay a $350,000 fine, with the worst injured man, Louwan van Rooyen to get $40,000 for emotional reparation and $12,958.98 for consequential loss.

Eric Gerritsen, sole director of the company, says he’s still operating the business and contends he has maintained a good following of clients.

The summary of facts in the case detailed a litany of failings, from a lack of staffing and control over numbers and size of people on the slide to leaks and other maintenance issues.

Supplied Louwan van Rooyen, 32, broke both ankles after a giant bouncy-castle slide collapsed in Whangamata on December 28.

However, while Gerritsen agreed “200%” that it was the operator’s responsibility to make sure users were safe, he disputed the judge’s findings.

He believed there was no fault with his equipment or staff, and blamed an electrical storm the night prior to the accident.

“If the power hadn’t gone out we wouldn’t be talking right now.”

STUFF Louwan van Rooyen broke one ankle in three places and the other broke through the skin while on holiday in Whangamata. (Video first published December 31, 2020.)

More than 18 months after the Whangamata fall, Louwan van Rooyen has had 11 surgeries and can still not stand for too long, crouch down, or run.

“I’m in pain every day,” he told the Waihī District Court on Monday

He broke his right leg in three places, and the tibia and fibula of his left leg, and was flown to Waikato Hospital.

Gerritsen said he sympathised with Van Rooyen. “I really feel for the guy. I am devastated that his has happened,”

He visited van Rooyen in hospital and said he could help the family with anything – and that the offer remained.

Judge William Lawson said there were “multiple and detailed failures” that caused what was an avoidable incident.

The maximum number of people allowed at the top of the slide was five, Lawson said.

The staff member monitoring this had left and not been replaced and there were 12 on the platform when the slide deflated.

He said stairs up the slide were only made for children no taller than one metre, but adults were using it.

There were also air leaks in the seams of the slide, poor anchoring, and the electrical equipment was non-compliant with safety regulations.

Gerritsen said Worksafe was “just out to make money”.

Stuff Eric Gerritsen is the sole director of JTK Trustee Ltd, trading as Fun Solutions (file photo).

“Is this just a big money grabbing exercise?” he posited about his fine. “That is pretty good money, a good earning for a day.”

When asked if he could afford to pay the bill he said he was waiting for a signed copy of the judge’s ruling and would go from there.

"It’s a few bucks, yeah”.

WorkSafe has had 11 prior interactions with JTK Trustees Ltd., the health and safety regulator said in a statement issued after the sentencing.

In 2015, a mammoth slide became overloaded and collapsed – injuring six children at the Masterton A&P show. Gerritsen, as director, was fined $115,000 for obstructing WorkSafe’s investigation.

In 2016, a JTK slide collapsed at an event in Hamilton Gardens and 10 children fell about 10 metres. In response, WorkSafe issued a directive letter, and Hamilton City Council later banned the company from operating at the site.

“On top of the latest incident, this company’s safety record is extremely concerning”, said WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Paul West.

“For that reason, WorkSafe expects improvement from the operator and will take further action if necessary.”

Gerritsen said this was the first time JTK Trustees had dealt with Worksafe, and was being blamed for the bad track record of previous management.

But, Gerritsen did admit that he was responsible – under a different company – for the slide coming down in 2015 where a girl sprained her knee.

Despite this, Gerritsen contended he ran a “pretty tidy shop” and was proud of his business, which maintained an online presence.

He said he would challenge any business owner that said they hadn’t had a mishap.

“We are all human.”