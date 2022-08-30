Member of the public finds body in Rotorua

Police are investigating after a body was found in Rotorua’s Waerenga/Mission Bay (file photo).

A body has been found by a member of the public in Rotorua.

Police are investigating after the body was found near Waerenga/Mission Bay, near the north-eastern corner of Lake Rotorua, shortly before midday on Tuesday.

The area is near the Ohau Channel, which connects Lake Rotorua with Lake Rotoiti.

“Until we have completed the formal identification process we will be unable to confirm the identity of the body,” a statement from police said.

The death would be referred to the Coroner.