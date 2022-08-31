Hamilton man to spend life in prison for murdering mother of four in stabbing frenzy

Warning – this story contains descriptions of graphic violence

A Hamilton man will spend life in prison for murdering a young mother by stabbing her 17 times while her infant child slept between her legs and her horrified four-year-old daughter watched on.

The man – who has ongoing interim name suppression – was sentenced in the High Court in Hamilton on Wednesday for a single charge of murdering Ngawai Himiona on December 16, 2020.

Justice Simon Moore sentenced the man to life in prison, with a minimum period of imprisonment of 17 years.

The public gallery was packed with Himiona’s family. Some wore t-shirts with her face on the front with the words “in loving memory”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The scene on Kentucky Crescent in the Hamilton suburb of Nawton.

While many details in the agreed summary of facts cannot be revealed without leading to the murderer’s identification, it can be revealed the incident happened in the suburb of Nawton about 9.15pm.

The victim was the mother of children aged four months, four years old, 10 years old and 13 years old.

Just moments before the incident Himiona, who had earlier been assaulted by the same man, called 111 from her bedroom, and told the call operator: “If I hang up, it’s because he’s coming”.

After informing the operator of the earlier assault on her, she abruptly ended the call with the words: “Here he comes”.

The man, suspecting she had recently called the police, grabbed the phone and realised that a call had indeed been made.

Without saying anything, he left the bedroom and went to the kitchen, where he got a large boning knife.

She remained in the bedroom, lying on the bed. Her four-month-old baby was asleep between her legs, and the four-year-old was also in the room.

The man re-entered, leapt over the top of Himiona and, using the knife engaged in a frenzied attack on her, repeatedly stabbing her upper body.

Stuff Kentucky Crescent in Nawton, pictured as police were investigating.

He inflicted a total 17 wounds to her neck, chest, abdomen, and limbs.

The man immediately left and went to his parents’ house nearby. On arrival, he said to his father: “Dad, I have done bad, I have done bad. I am going away for a long time.”

The two eldest children were not in the house at the time of the stabbing, having left sometime after the earlier assault, in which Himiona’s nose was broken.

Another person, who cannot be named, was at the home, but was unable to prevent the attack from happening and was herself wounded.

Neighbours rushed to help soon after and attempted to help Himiona, her children and the other injured adult.

They applied pressure to her wounds and attempted CPR. Paramedics arrived quickly, but despite their best efforts Himiona could not be saved, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wounds to her chest and abdomen included the left internal mammary artery, both lungs, her spleen, liver, and left kidney.