'Wasn't stabbing her one, two, or three times enough?' Family's grief over mum's murder

Warning – this story contains descriptions of graphic violence

A Hamilton man will spend life in prison for murdering a young mother by stabbing her 17 times while her infant child slept between her legs and her horrified four-year-old daughter watched on.

The man – who has ongoing interim name suppression – was sentenced in the High Court in Hamilton on Wednesday for a single charge of murdering Ngawai Himiona on December 16, 2020.

Justice Simon Moore sentenced the man to life in prison, with a minimum period of imprisonment of 17 years.

“Today doesn’t bring her back but what it does do is start the process of healing for our whānau,” her aunty Hinemaua Rikirangi said outside court.

But, their family was grateful a life sentence had been imposed.

While sitting in court, she thought – wasn’t stabbing her one, or two, or three times enough?

“One has to ask, how can a human being possible inflict such hideous violence on a person who is less than half of even his size and weight.

“Even people who go through an execution do not suffer that kind of brutality that she suffered. So that makes it really hard for us to comprehend.”

Many details in the agreed summary of facts cannot be revealed without leading to the murderer’s identification, but the incident happened in the suburb of Nawton about 9.15pm.

The victim was the mother of children aged four months, four years old, 10 years old and 13 years old.

Tom Lee/Stuff Friends and family of Ngawai Kararaina Maria Himiona gathered outside the Hamilton High Court following the sentencing of her killer.

Just moments before the incident Himiona, who had earlier been assaulted by the same man, called 111 from her bedroom, and told the call operator: “If I hang up, it’s because he’s coming”.

After informing the operator of the earlier assault on her, she abruptly ended the call with the words: “Here he comes”.

The man, suspecting she called the police, grabbed the phone and realised a call had been made.

Without saying anything, he left and got a large boning knife from the kitchen.

She remained in the bedroom, lying on the bed. Her four-month-old baby was asleep between her legs, and the four-year-old was also in the room.

Tom Lee/Stuff Aunty Hinemaua Rikirangi said they were grateful for the sentence of life imprisonment.

The man re-entered, leapt over the top of Himiona and, using the knife engaged in a frenzied attack on her, repeatedly stabbing her upper body.

He inflicted a total 17 wounds to her neck, chest, abdomen, and limbs.

The man immediately left and went to his parents’ house nearby. On arrival, he said to his father: “Dad, I have done bad, I have done bad. I am going away for a long time.”

The two eldest children were not in the house at the time, leaving sometime after the earlier assault, in which Himiona’s nose was broken.

Another person, who cannot be named, was at the home but was unable to prevent the attack from and was wounded.

Tom Lee/Stuff Friends and family of Ngawai Himiona gathered outside the Hamilton High Court following the sentencing of her killer.

Neighbours rushed to help soon after, applying pressure to her wounds and attempting CPR. Paramedics arrived quickly, but despite their best efforts Himiona was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rikirangi said the family would now focus on her children, who were doing remarkably well.

“That’s our job now, to make sure they are well-supported, and that they are always included as well. So they know what’s going on.”

She said she had been reflecting on what happened and “thinking we can’t let this come to a sentence and that’s it”.

“What is this telling us? And what do we need to learn?”

Tom Lee/Stuff Family members of Ngawai Himiona wore t-shirts to court in her honour.

Rikirangi said people needed to talk more about violence, about how to reach out and get help before it was too late.

“We can not be sitting by and watching.

“I don’t want what happened to Ngawai to be in vain and for nothing and not another statistic.”

The court’s public gallery was packed with Himiona’s family. Some wore t-shirts with her face on the front with the words “in loving memory”.

Her mother Donna Rikirangi told the judge that her “world came tumbling down” when she heard her daughter had been murdered.

“If I could give my life in exchange for yours I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Nadia Himiona said her sister had the most beautiful heart – and a smile to match.

Tom Lee/Stuff Ngawai Himiona’s family with the ashes of her brother who died by suspected suicide 10 months after her murder.

“She had the ability to raise a village on her own, that’s how big her heart was and her love."

She said the ripple effect of the murder was devastating and claimed the life of their brother by suspected suicide 10 months later.

“Our lives will never be the same, your honour.”

Justice Moore said, “This was a particularly callous and brutal murder.

“Put bluntly, the harm you have caused Himiona’s whānau is incalculable. They are utterly grief-stricken.

“I must and will sentence you to life imprisonment.”

The man claimed the attack was a result of psychosis, and that Himiona had a demon inside of her.

But, Moore said a psychiatrist report advised treating claims of mental health and abuse with caution – instead noting the man had deceitful tendencies.

The man was led out of the dock at the end of the court proceedings, but yelled back at his lawyer Kerry Burroughs to lodge an appeal.