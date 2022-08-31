The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, August 31

Brad Ryan with his grandmother, Joy Ryan, during a 2019 visit to Channel Islands National Park in California.

Grandson brings grandmother on ‘adventure of a lifetime’

Brad Ryan paused to take in the scene before him: Mountains with perfect peaks, a lush valley and an endless expanse of untouched Alaskan wilderness.

What awed him most, though, was not the Arctic tundra in front of him; it was his grandmother who was hiking through it.

"Grandma Joy is a bit of a superhero," Brad Ryan told The Washington Post, “She is not your typical 92-year-old."

Their trip last August to Gates of the Arctic National Park in Alaska was one of many journeys Brad Ryan has embarked on with his paternal grandmother, Joy Ryan - whom he calls "Grandma Joy". They are on a shared mission to visit 63 US National Parks together. Since they started the effort in 2015, they've made it to 62.

@GrandmaJoysRoadTrip/Handout Joy and Brad climbing mountains on their first road trip to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in October 2015.

Before their first trip, Brad Ryan was struggling with his mental health, he said, and his grandmother taught him to be resilient.

"I was trying to do something to help her, and she ended up saving me in the process," he said. "From there, we just realised there was more that we wanted to see and do together."

The New Plymouth kid who built an $18,000 bird house for charity

Kaden Rowe made $18,000 off his first bird mansion and the 12-year-old New Plymouth boy gave it all away to charity.

Success came quickly for the Devon Intermediate student, who only recently got into carpentry as part of a school project called the William Pike Challenge.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kaden Rowe made $18,000 off his first bird mansion and the 12-year-old New Plymouth boy gave it all away to charity.

The challenge requires students to undertake some community service and the young carpenter, who is mostly comfortable letting his hammer do the talking, started building bird feeders with the proceeds going to the New Plymouth SPCA opportunity shop.

In July, he built his first bird mansion, a house that could fit 11 small birds.

Kaden, who got involved in the challenge because of his own hardships, then emailed mental health campaigner Mike King with details of the mansion and his struggles to get counselling.

Moved by the email, King auctioned the mansion at his July Fight for Life event in Auckland, where it sold for $18,000 for the I Am Hope charity.

This cockatoo talks almost like a human with a sore throat

Casper the cockatoo is a young female living in the US with her owner. According to her owner Michelle, Casper knows all seven colours and can open kitchen cabinets.

Even though her owners don't always understand Casper, she “always gets her point across”, Michelle told Geobeats.

Rocket Lab helps kids build mini rocket ships for fun

Kiwi company Rocket Lab partnered with MOTAT to teach budding rocket scientists how to make their own rockets.

Kea Kids News was there on launch day to hear about what they learned and see how high the rockets went.

Zaria Pollard, 13, said she learned basic aerodynamics to design and build the rockets during the programme.

Then the fun part – the kids get to see how far their rockets blast into the air.

Couple turning coffee waste into bioplastic in first for New Zealand

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Dabdawb family has found a new use for their coffee grounds after realising how much waste they produced during lockdown.

Paying homage to the phrase “waste not, want not”, an Auckland-based couple is turning leftover coffee grounds into a range of upcycled raw materials – including a new kind of bioplastic.

Dr Wageeh and Dr Abeer Dabdawb are originally from Iraq but moved to New Zealand five years ago, and are now on a mission to make Aotearoa’s coffee culture more environmentally sustainable with their new coffee waste biorefinery Caffology.

Although they remain tight-lipped about the actual process, the Dabdawbs say they are now able to turn coffee grounds into a pigment (used to make dye), oils (used in cosmetic and beauty products), fibre and extracts (used in food and cosmetics), and a new kind of bioplastic in a zero waste process.

Although similar products have been developed around the world, with businesses using coffee waste to make things like coffee leather, coffee cups and even coffee-based biofuels, Caffology is believed to be the first coffee waste biorefinery in New Zealand.