Five people injured in central Auckland gas explosion now out of ICU

A striking firefighter, who was one of the first responders to a central Auckland gas explosion on Friday morning, describes tending to patients who had skin and clothes hanging off them.

The five people hurt in last Friday’s gas explosion in central Auckland are out of the intensive care unit and in a stable condition, Middlemore Hospital said on Wednesday afternoon.

Three of the injured had been in a critical condition. All were now being treated in the burns unit, the spokesperson said.

The blast at a construction site, on Pakenham St West, was believed to have been caused by a gas cooker explosion about 6.30am on August 26.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of a gas explosion on Friday morning to find people who had “very bad burns”. Some of the victims’ clothes had been blown off them and they had “skin hanging off”.

READ MORE:

* Auckland gas explosion: Two remain in critical condition as worksite reopens

* Firefighter describes 'skin hanging off' victims of Auckland explosion

* Fire crews wouldn't have attended if Auckland gas explosion happened hours later



The construction site reopened on Monday morning for the first time since the incident.

The worksite was closed for three days following the explosion, and remained empty and fenced off from the public over the weekend.

Stuff understands that management of Hawkins Construction, which runs the worksite where the explosion happened, and representatives from Precinct Properties met early on Monday morning before the site reopened just before 8.30am.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The construction site, reopened Monday morning for the first time since the incident.

On Friday, the morning of the explosion, a worker at a construction site near Wynyard Quarter said he worked with those who had been injured and the blast had happened inside a portable cabin at the site.

“One of the boys was cooking some leftover meat last night and I think the gas cooker must’ve accidentally been left on.”

The construction site is a part of Auckland council’s Eke Panuku development to regenerate Auckland city.

It’s part of a wider Wynyard Quarter development, which will include retail, office space and car parks.

Construction at Pakenham began in early 2022 and will continue until 2025, according to an Auckland Council website.