11 fire trucks attend building blaze in south Auckland

11 fire trucks attended the fire in Park Ave, Ōtāhuhu, on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency crews rushed to a fire in Ōtāhuhu, in south Auckland, on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5pm, a Fenz spokesperson said 11 fire trucks were at the scene, in Park Ave, along with a fire investigator.

Fergus Sefilino​ who lives in the building which caught fire, Strive Community Trust, was told one room was on fire.

“It was only one bedroom and the whole complex was evacuated,” he said.

“I think the fire in the room was a pretty big one.”

Police said road blocks had been put in place between Park Ave and Queen St in Ōtāhuhu.

“It is too soon to determine the cause,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

Shane Bradford a Fenz station officer said: “It was just a small fire, nobody was trapped or injured.”

Fenz were called to the scene shortly before 4pm.

Rob Radeh,​ managing director of a nearby electronics store, saw police and ambulance rushing to the scene.

A police spokesperson said police were assisting Fenz with an incident, which was reported at 3.34pm.

St John confirmed the service was called to the fire, as happens automatically, but that medical services were not needed.