11 fire trucks attend building fire in South Auckland

11 fire trucks attended the fire in Park Ave, Ōtāhuhu, on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency crews rushed to a fire in Ōtāhuhu, in South Auckland, on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5pm, a Fenz spokesperson said 11 fire trucks were at the scene, in Park Ave, along with a fire investigator.

Fergus Sefilino,​ who lives in the accommodation building managed by Strive Community Trust, was told one room was on fire.

“It was only one bedroom and the whole complex was evacuated,” he said.

“I think the fire in the room was a pretty big one.”

Temporary road blocks were in place between Park Ave and Queen St in Ōtāhuhu.

Shane Bradford a Fenz station officer said: “It was just a small fire, nobody was trapped or injured.”

A Fenz spokesperson said: “The fire was contained to one unit in the building, which was cleared, and all persons were accounted for.

“It is too soon to determine the cause.”

Fenz were called to the scene shortly before 4pm.

Rob Radeh,​ managing director of a nearby electronics store, saw police and ambulance rushing to the scene.

A police spokesperson said police were assisting Fenz with the incident, which was reported at 3.34pm.

St John confirmed the service was called to the fire, as happens automatically, but that medical services were not needed.

By 6pm, Fenz said all fire trucks had left but two fire investigators remained at the site.