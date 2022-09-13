Fire at Sacred Heart College, school evacuated

Firefighters respond to a fire at Sacred Heart College in Glendowie, Auckland.

Sacred Heart College has been evacuated after a fire broke out in the technology room of the school while children were inside, the headmaster says.

A spokesperson from Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said the fire had been extinguished, and the building was being ventilated. At 12.25pm a small amount of smoke could still be seen by the door to the technology room.

The spokesperson said the fire had started in an air duct, likely from an extractor fan, but was unsure what part of the school it was in.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Headmaster Patrick Walsh said the fire started in the technology room while children were inside.

READ MORE:

* Saint Kentigern College's 1st XV rugby dominance: Five titles in eight years

* Alleged Sacred Heart Girls' College arsonist's name revealed

* Fires burn at two locations on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula



He also said he understood the fire was caused by a dust extractor in a room just off from the main office.

“I’d like to commend the fire service for their hard work. If they hadn't arrived quickly and worked efficiently it could have been a lot worse,” he said.

No injuries have been reported.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Sacred Heart College has been evacuated after a fire broke out.

A staff member who spoke to Stuff said they could see and smell smoke.

As of 12.16pm three fire engines were still on scene.

Sacred Heart College is a secondary school in Auckland's Glendowie.

The decile 8 Catholic boys school has 1270 students enrolled and caters for years 7 to 13, or children about 11 to 18 years old.

St John was not required at the incident.