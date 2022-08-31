Black Hawk helicopter helping clear debris from Nelson streets and hillsides

Streets in Nelson hit by landslide debris are being cleaned up with the help of a Black Hawk helicopter.

A Sikorsky UH60 Black Hawk helicopter brought into the area to help with the clean-up spent part of the day ferrying out trees and even a car from the junction of Cleveland and Atmore terraces.

The helicopter was used to remove the car thanks to the terrain and placement of the slip, making it the safest and most efficient method.

Civil Defence said on Wednesday that the work, which started at 9:30 that morning, was a “complex operation that requires co-operation from the public”.

READ MORE:

* 'Huge amounts of gravel' cleared from Maitai

* SH6 reopens restoring link between Nelson and Blenheim

* Slips caused by heavy rain see Northland teacher commute 3.5 hours each day



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A car caught in a landslide at Atmore Tce, Nelson was removed by a Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday.

As there were several aspects of the work that needed to be done without interruption, roads and pedestrian access to the area were closed throughout the day (re-opening at 5:30pm). Closures were also possible on Thursday from 9:30am.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence controller Alec Louverdis asked people to stay away from the area despite the high interest in the aircraft.

“We are asking everyone to stay well away. We have closed off the roads right around the area and it’s essential all cordons are respected. It is an absolute no-go area whether you’re in a car or on foot,” he said.

“Sightseeing will hamper the operation, we need to put safety first, and, to keep this operation as efficient as possible, we need to let the crew work without disruption.”

Road closures were in place in the streets at the end of Nile Street East from 9.30am to 5.30pm and, if required, will close again at 9.30am Thursday.