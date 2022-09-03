The lawyer and the Treaty: An 'optimistic' view of troubled history

Stuff's NowNext Pou Tiaki survey finds most respondents believe we should celebrate Waitangi Day but only a third think we're living up to the Treaty of Waitangi.

“This is my first book and likely to be my last,” says Ned Fletcher​, Auckland lawyer, occasional historian and reluctant writer.

If there will only be one, make the most of it. This is a very big book before us. At more than 700 pages, and weighing in at 1.5kg, The English Text of the Treaty of Waitangi is the size of a large brick.

Craig Simcox The public looks at the original documents of the Treaty of Waitangi, on display at the National Archives in Wellington.

It is big in terms of subject, too, tackling the most important and contentious story in New Zealand history – the origins and meaning of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The question Fletcher sought to answer is this. What did the British authors, or framers, of the Treaty intend? Was the Treaty a calculated deception, as some still believe, or was it more humanitarian?

It all hangs on the much debated issue of whether the English and Māori texts of the Treaty can be reconciled. Fletcher argues they can be.

Instead of the popular story of deception through deliberate mistranslation, in which Māori were duped into signing the Treaty, there was a more high-minded intention on the British side.

While the British did indeed intend for kawanatanga, or sovereignty, to be transferred from Māori to the Crown, they also intended to uphold the Māori right to rangatiratanga, or self-government and ownership of lands and property. And what was meant by sovereignty is crucial.

Supplied/Stuff Lawyer and author Ned Fletcher has been obsessed by the Treaty since the late 1990s.

It was historian Ruth Ross​ 50 years ago who popularised the view that the English and Māori texts do not reconcile and “we have been very much locked into this viewpoint since then”, Fletcher says.

“We just can’t get past that. That means the Treaty is seen as a deceit and a fraud upon Māori, which makes it a very awkward founding document for a nation. If the evidence supports that view, that’s fine of course. I’m just suggesting that the evidence doesn’t, actually.”

The important thing is that Fletcher, who is the son of businessman Hugh Fletcher and retired Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias​, is not an amateur toiling in his basement who produced a crackpot theory. His book is an edited version of his University of Auckland PhD thesis, titled A Praiseworthy Device for Amusing and Pacifying Savages: What the Framers Meant by the English Text of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The line that the Treaty was just a “praiseworthy device” to pacify savages came from the notorious New Zealand Company, which organised mass British settlement of New Zealand and argued Māori had no sovereignty to cede in the first place. Fletcher explains in the book how the company drew on North American case law, which argued Native Americans only had occupation rights to their land.

Fletcher is not alone in coming to his conclusion. Paul Moon​, history professor at the Auckland University of Technology, has been arguing for some time that the British did not seek sovereignty over Māori. Instead, they sought sovereignty that “would only apply to British subjects who had gone to live in New Zealand”.

Supplied Historian Paul Moon has been arguing for some time that the British did not want sovereignty over Māori.

“Māori tribal government and custom were to be maintained,” Fletcher says.

As examples from elsewhere in the British Empire showed, assimilation of Māori into settler society wasn’t the goal.

“My argument is that the word sovereignty in the English text is to be understood according to the principal purpose of establishing government over British subjects for the protection of Māori,” Fletcher says. “What the British Crown obtained were really just the rights to govern Europeans in New Zealand, control over foreign relations and control over intertribal and interracial conflict.”

Sovereignty, or kawanatanga, was therefore an accurate way to describe the authority given to the Crown, which was limited by guarantee of rangatiratanga in article two of the Māori text.

These apparently small differences can have big implications. In his introduction to Fletcher’s book, Justice Sir Joe Williams​, former Waitangi Tribunal chair and current Supreme Court judge, writes that there have been two conflicting interpretations. One is that cynical view of the Treaty as a device for pacifying savages and the other is the Treaty as the Māori Magna Carta.

The debate, Williams writes, has raged for 50 years. By reconciling the English and Māori texts, Fletcher emphasises the idea of the Treaty as Magna Carta.

ROSA WOODS Justice Sir Joe Williams praises Fletcher’s research skills.

The long obsession

Williams also praises Fletcher’s skill, which displays “the forensic exactitude I would expect of a Crown prosecutor who is at heart a historian”.

But how did a prosecutor become a historian?

Like many obsessions, it began almost by accident. Fletcher hadn’t studied New Zealand history at school or even as an undergraduate at university, which was not so unusual. But then he embarked on a master’s thesis on how English law was introduced in New Zealand.

That was in the late 1990s. One chapter dealt with James Busby​, the British Resident or consular representative in New Zealand in the 1830s, which Fletcher calls “a hinge decade”.

It was a time of European lawlessness in New Zealand and a time of debate over the need for British intervention. One of Busby’s tasks was to protect Māori from European “outrages”.

supplied/Stuff James Busby, the first British Resident in New Zealand, protected Māori from European “outrages”.

Once the MA thesis was done, Fletcher felt there was more to say. A lot more, as it turned out.

“I had to engage in the way by which the Treaty was drafted, and I had to look seriously at everyone who had or might have had a hand in drafting the Treaty directly, even if they weren’t at Waitangi, and I had to consider possible precedents for the Treaty, and in particular the ideas and the forces that were shaping Britain and its empire in 1840,” he says, pausing for breath.

“That meant I had to look at how Britain dealt with indigenous people in other parts of the empire, particularly with a focus on government and law and pre-existing property rights.”

He imagined when he enrolled for the PhD that he had done much of the work already and that he could have a fairly straightforward three years.

“In fact it took me more like seven years. I submitted it in 2014 and the book is coming out in 2022, and in some ways, it feels like the origins are in the late 1990s with the MA thesis.”

He says that with a sense of amusement and disbelief. And who does he see as his readers?

“I hope there are general readers who can pick it up, who might skip over parts of it, but who are interested in getting a feel for that period of time and the personalities involved, and who get something out of the historical record speaking a little.”

As eminent Treaty historian Claudia Orange​ says, one of the strengths of the book is the deep context and detail offered about the key British players.

But what does this mean for New Zealand in 2022, a time when the Treaty has become more fraught than ever in debates over co-governance and “separatist” Māori health care and political representation?

While it is a work of history, “and I don’t take a view on its present-day implications, I guess my hope is that like all history, it should illuminate and clear away obstacles for clear thinking in our times”, Fletcher says.

“If the Treaty was a dishonest document, that would inevitably constitute a stain that would need to be addressed. However, I am much more optimistic about the foundation and therefore about the expectations and the possibilities we have today.

“If continued self-government of Māori society was not unthinkable in 1840, and different laws were not thought to be inconsistent with the sovereignty acquired by Britain, doesn’t that mean we can be released from thinking of sovereignty as monolithic and realise we can be open to different forms of government and justice?”

Supplied A stained-glass window in the Māori Arts and Crafts Institute in Rotorua depicts the signing of The Treaty of Waitangi,

That may be why the publishers pitch it as “an optimistic and unifying book”.

Of course much has changed over 182 years, Fletcher agrees, “but I still think it shows we can be open to these different forms of government and justice, acknowledging how things have moved on but still holding to the ideas of the Treaty”.

Orange’s interpretation is that the Treaty allowed for two authorities, British law and Māori lore, or a sharing of authority in creating a new nation.

She adds: “We started on the right track but putting two laws together was very difficult at the best of times. The Colonial Office in London didn’t think it was impossible. And it wasn’t impossible once you look at the experience of Britain in other parts of the world.”

But despite the optimism, the book is not an apology for the British Empire. Fletcher says it’s important to recognise how the Treaty’s intentions were eclipsed and dishonoured.

“The effects of colonisation were terrible, and many mistakes were made.”

‘The parent of the oppressed’

Fletcher doesn’t do Treaty law and describes himself self-deprecatingly as “just a criminal law hack in South Auckland”. He is a director of Kayes Fletcher Walker​ in Manukau, where his wife, Natalie Walker​, is the Manukau Crown Solicitor.

Does he think law was an inevitable career, given what his mother did for a living?

“I’m sure it played a part that she would come home and talk about the cases she was involved in,” he says. “What I remember is there were more losses than wins and huge disappointment tinged with the occasional glow of victory.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Fletcher’s mother, Dame Sian Elias, undoubtedly influenced her son’s choice of career.

Elias was, of course, a pioneering lawyer in the Treaty claims area.

“I had a sense even as a kid of her being involved in cases that were important and meant a lot to the Māori litigants who were often just the latest generation to take these cases,” he says. “I guess I had a sense these were important cases for the country and, on some level, knowing the law can be a force for good probably did encourage me into the law.”

He remembers there is a line from the Māori leader Te Kooti​ that Joe Williams likes to quote, which is “I seek refuge in the law, for it is a parent of the oppressed”.

“If law was the tool for colonisation, it’s also the tool for decolonisation,” Fletcher says.

Speaking of history and oppression, Elias is easily the most well-known New Zealander of Armenian descent and New Zealand is one of the countries that still refuses to recognise the Armenian genocide, in which more than 1 million people were killed by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.

Fletcher has no hesitation.

“It is part of our family story, and undoubtedly it was genocide,” he says. “Recognition after all this time is a political matter and countries make their own decisions about that, according to self-interest. That is just what it is. I don’t have any difficulty in seeing it as genocide.”

In the meantime, there is more to be done with the Treaty. Joe Williams writes that Fletcher has given us “a timely, if gentle reminder that the parallel story from within Te Ao Māori, of Māori text and context, has yet to be told”.

Fletcher won’t be the author of that book, but feels very strongly it must be written. So does he have further plans in this area?

“To the extent that I’m able to step back from the day job at some point and do some more work, I’d just like to get into the archives and understand the intervening 182 years of history a bit better.

“I love research,” he concludes. “If you put me in a room with a microfilm machine and give me the Colonial Office papers, I’m a pig in clover. I just adore that. But I hate the writing.”

The English Text of the Treaty of Waitangi, by Ned Fletcher, is published by Bridget Williams Books, $69.99.