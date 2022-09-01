Largest daily increases in sunlight set for late September-early October

The longest days will be found in Northland and the shortest in the far south - Stewart Island, according to Niwa.

Our days are getting longer as we inch towards summer, with the biggest daily jumps in the amount of sunshine we get each day expected between late September and early October.

Between September 23 and October 7, Tāmaki Makaurau will see their biggest daily increases in daylight with an extra two minutes and 20 seconds of sunshine each day compared to the day before, according to timeanddate.com.

Wellington’s days will increase by two minutes and 44 seconds over the same period, and Christchurch will get an extra two minutes and 58 seconds added to their day each day between September 27 and October 5.

The peak of the rate of change in the number of daylight hours happens around the time of the spring equinox, which falls on September 23. Past data from Niwa shows that a year’s period of maximum daylight gain usually occurs between late September-early October.

READ MORE:

* More sunshine hours than you might think despite record-breaking rainfall

* Earth records its shortest day ever

* Stewart Island v Cape Reinga - who really had the shortest day?



Stuff Wellington will see an extra 2 minutes and 36 seconds of daylight on Friday, compared to the day before. (File photo)

The amount that daylight increases by each day also changes depending on where you are in the country. On Wednesday, it took 11 hours, 15 minutes and 29 seconds for the sun to rise, cross the sky and set in Auckland. On Thursday, it will take an extra two minutes and 12 seconds. Then on Friday, Auckland residents will get another two minutes and 13 seconds of sunshine on top of that.

Wellington will see an extra two minutes and 36 seconds of daylight on Friday, while Christchurch will get an additional two minutes and 49 seconds. Further South in Invercargill, day length will increase by three minutes and 7 seconds compared to the day before.

Up until the summer solstice, when we see our longest day of the year, we’ll see more sunlight each day due to the earth’s orientation towards the sun.

As the earth tilts on its axis, the amount of light we get from the sun changes. During New Zealand’s winter, the Southern Hemisphere is tilted further away from the sun – meaning we get less sunlight and shorter days while the Northern Hemisphere enjoy their summer. In summer, the Southern Hemisphere is tilted towards the sun, causing warmer temperatures and more hours of sunlight.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The largest daily increases in day length will happen between late September and early October. (File photo)

The shortest day of the year in New Zealand occurs around June 21 each year, when the South Pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun. In 2022, the shortest day was eight hours and 31 minutes long in Stewart Island, and nine hours and 51 minutes long in Cape Reinga.

From the winter solstice onwards, our days start to get longer. But the increases we see each day change over time. Back in June, timeanddate.com reported that the amount of daylight Auckland residents got only increased by about 1-6 seconds in the days following the winter solstice. These daily increases reached a minute by mid-July, and two minutes by mid-August.

After the peak period of daylight gains in late September-early October, the days will still keep getting longer, but increases will gradually slow down as we get closer to the longest day of the year on December 22.

Daylight hours will start to decrease following this, heading towards the next winter solstice. We’ll lose a few seconds of sunlight each day at first, then eventually be losing upwards of two minutes per day.