Beyond books: The quiet evolution of our libraries

Anyone can learn how to create and share whatever their imagination can conjure in Palmerston North City Library's Blueprint makerspace, using the latest in fabrication technology, design software and creative tools.

3D printers, sewing machines, laser cutters and occasionally dogs are as much a part of today’s libraries as borrowing books, writes Sonya Holm.

The most trusted of our institutions is undergoing a quiet evolution.

As reliable sources of information and holders of history and stories, libraries have been around for millennia. Now the books are quietly being joined by a host of technologies and machines.

“The living room of the city” is how the Palmerston North Library is known, with five branches, a dedicated youth space and mobile library.

It also has Blueprint, the library “makerspace”, providing public access to equipment and knowledge.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Kaiya Hetet, 13, and her mother Nikita Hetet show a small lanyard medal they created for each member of their netball team, using the laser cutter.

Self-confessed “general geek” Harley Bell, the community creation co-ordinator at Blueprint, says while it is not the only library makerspace in New Zealand “we are probably the biggest”.

Blueprint is organised into zones. Each contains different equipment and tools, including CNC routers, 3D printers, plastic mold makers, electronics, sewing machines, craft and vinyl cutters and laser cutters.

The space is a combination of repair shop, upskilling zone, and resource for crafters, start-ups and small business.

Sign making, keyring creation, T-shirt printing are a few examples, with possibilities limited only by imagination.

The electronics area is often used to repair home appliances, Bell says.

“People come in and we help them fix things.

“We have had people repairing dehumidifiers, weed eaters, electrical guitars, headphones are a big one because the wires in them are so terrible and fragile.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff With assistance from his mum and the library’s own heat press, Graydon Symons, 9, creates his own personalised t-shirt.

The sewing space has proven popular with equipment including an overlocker, quilting and coverstitch machines.

“We’ve always got them set up and ready to use, so people can just work and sew when they need then go again.”

A popular item, the library’s first 3D printer was purchased in 2014.

The original ones “are still working fine” but have been supplemented with newer models including resin printers for super fine detail work.

“They bring people into the space” and are on the go “all day, every day, with people’s jobs.”

3D printing has an associated cost, charged at a variable rate per gram depending on the machine and design used.

“They're very popular with people who play board games, Dungeon & Dragons, things like that, because you can get that super fine detail and then people will paint them up and play with them.”

A Dungeons & Dragons miniature will cost around $4 to $5.

The ethos of Blueprint is to “to teach people how to use the equipment or techniques to do it”.

Staff are on hand and always happy to help, and between them have a wealth of knowledge, but stress they can’t do the job for you.

When talking through project ideas Bell says staff try hard not to push people one way or another, but will speak up if they think the project will fail.

“There's certainly times when we’ve had to pull people back from Grand Designs that aren’t quite going to hit the mark.”

The space is also used by people requiring a one-off device or equipment for their new business idea.

“We’ve had quite a number of people come in and make their signs for the business or start working on their projects.”

Bell explains they are not set up for big batch manufacturing and the space is shared so no-one can do “six hours of cutting on the CNC [router]”.

Stuff After using Blueprints CNC machine Luke McCarthy holds a piece of macrocarpa timber machined to provide a smooth surface for use as a coffee table top.

There are 65 public libraries across New Zealand with 329 branches.

“Libraries, together with museums are some of the most trusted in institutions in the world today,” said Hillary Beaton, executive director of Public Libraries NZ.

Beaton believes makerspaces have become popular because it’s another way to engage people with libraries and help develop their skills.

“Makerspaces … enable people to develop analytical skills, problem-solving skills, a whole range of skills that are also extremely valuable for life,” Beaton says.

A third of the population is a member of their local library, but not all services require membership.

“Libraries are used by tourists, by visitors, by people who just want to sit and read the newspaper,” says Beaton.

They also are no longer just about issuing books.

“That changed at least a decade and even more ago.

“They are a safe space for communities to come and explore, but also to meet and get information.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of libraries has become more pivotal, “the online component and the community outreach absolutely exploded”.

Beaton believes libraries, offering largely free services, are the great equaliser. “They're all about equity and access.”

Makerspaces are largely housed in New Zealand’s larger libraries, says Beaton, with Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch some of the libraries offering them.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff In the electronics workshop, brothers Liam McEwan, 15, (left) and Conor McEwan, 12, solder an LED board which, when lit up, represents the stars of Matariki.

But bibliophiles rest assured, books are here to stay.

“It's not like books have disappeared and they're not going to disappear… being able to read is your opening into many worlds - in order to do a lot of things you need to be able to read.”

Palmerston North Library continues “to be one of the most heavily used” of the council facilities, according to the 2020-21 City Council Annual Report.

The operating costs of Blueprint is around $90,000, not including staffing, says a spokesperson for the city council.

Blueprint recovers costs of around $25,000 and budgets are reviewed as part of the council’s Long Term Plan process.

They determine success by how many people are using the space, which is at “peak capacity for resources”. Other factors include satisfaction levels, and the development of knowledge and skills.

The Palmerston North Library has “a long tradition” of lending non-book items including cassettes, videos, records and jigsaw puzzles.

The library also provides a wide variety of activities “beyond book related events” including cultural festivals and celebrations, robotics workshops, local history programmes, and recently had dogs in the library.