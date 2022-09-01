Competition launched to name Auckland Zoo's new baby giraffe

The male giraffe, who was 195cm tall at birth, needs a name that is African in origin.

Auckland Zoo is asking people to help name its new baby giraffe.

The calf was born on August 19 and was the tallest newborn the zoo team could recall – he was born measuring 195cm (6 foot 5 inches).

In a statement, Auckland Zoo said it wanted to name the newborn similarly to members of his whānau: Kiraka, Billy, Rukiya and Kabili.

The name must be of an African origin to reflect the species’ home in the wild, the statement said.

“To give you an idea, his great-grandmother is called Rukiya which means ‘she who rises high’ in Swahili.”

Auckland Zoo/Supplied The calf was born on August 19 and was the tallest newborn the zoo team could recall.

To enter the competition, people need to write their suggestion in the comment section of the zoo’s Facebook post.

They need to include the meaning of the name and why they have selected it.

As of Thursday afternoon, the post already had 40 comments.

Entries must be made before midnight on September 7 and the winner will be announced the following week.

The family or individual who comes up with the name that gets chosen will also win an annual family membership to the zoo.

Zookeeper Vicky Smith said witnessing the birth was an incredible experience.

Shortly after being born, the calf was up on his feet within an hour and suckling from his mum, 12-year-old and mother of four Kiraka, who laboured from about 9pm on Thursday until 7.15am on Friday.

“Kiraka seemed to take it all in her stride and is once again proving to be a brilliant mother,” Smith, who specialises in ungulates (hoofed four-legged mammals) said.

“She’s very calm and chilled and super attentive and protective of her new calf, which is exactly how she needs to be, and of course her son more than has the height to be able to suckle from her!”