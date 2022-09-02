Serious motor vehicle crash blocks State Highway 10 in Northland

State Highway 10 is blocked by the crash (file photo).

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 10 in Taipa, Northland.

The two car crash between Reid Road and Ngatikahu Road was reported to police at 7.15pm.

A police spokesperson said one person was critically injured, and one person has serious injuries.

The spokesperson said State Highway 10 is expected to remain closed for at least another two hours following the crash.

“There are detours available, but they are suitable for cars only. The detour south of the crash scene is via Oruru Rd and the detour north of the crash scene is Parapara Rd.”