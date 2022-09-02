Motorist wakes to spectacular truck trailer fire on Napier-Taupō Road

A woman having a nap in her ute on the Napier-Taupō Road early this morning awoke to the sound of explosions.

Angela Payne was parked at the summit of the road, near Te Haroto when the noise woke her around 3am on Friday.

“I was fast asleep in my ute during an overnight drive. I was woken by the sounds of explosions and woke to find trucks parked in front of me and the truck trailer behind me exploding with flames shooting everywhere,” she said.

She said the truck driver told her there were dangerous goods on board and that the trailer brakes had overheated.

“Other truckies helped him drop his trailer and pull away in time to abandon the load. They managed the incident very well ... I stopped filming and missed the major booms as more stuff exploded, goopy flames flying all over the place,” Payne said.

“It started exploding a lot more and I left the scene because I would have been in the way of the fire brigade which I also passed later on my way to Bay View,” she said.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Carlos Dempsey said crews were called to a truck on fire halfway across State Highway 5 between Napier and Tāupo at 3.15am.

Three fire trucks from the Napier area responded and there were no injuries reported.

