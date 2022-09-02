Why are slips still happening in Wellington, even when the weather is mostly dry?

It will be months before a massive slip from Wilton Park, above Otari-Wilton's Bush, can be cleared.

After experiencing hundreds of slips during a particularly wet winter, landslides are still happening in the Wellington region - even as the weather starts to dry up.

On Thursday, a large slip estimated to be 40-50 metres tall blocked both lanes of Korokoro Rd in Lower Hutt, despite a mostly rain-free week. Other major slips around the region may take months to clear.

Slips are usually caused by increased moisture levels in soil. This makes soil heavier, and can cause it to give way to its own weight, resulting in land slipping.

Wellington is particularly prone to slips because of its steep, sloping terrain, as well as modifications that have been made to its hills to build housing, making the land less stable. Paired with heavy rain, this creates the perfect recipe for landslides.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Witnesses estimate that a slip blocking Korokoro Rd in Lower Hutt is about 40-50 metres tall.

Professor Jarg Pettinga​, a structural geology and active tectonics expert from the University of Canterbury, said that ongoing slips in Wellington may be related to weeks of persistent rainfall “preconditioning” slopes for landslides.

"The initial heavy rainstorms will have resulted in significant water infiltrating the soil cover, mostly weathered greywacke bedrock. As water infiltration builds up, soils are weakened and some initial downslope movement may be triggered leading to some immediate slips," said Pettinga.

"As this is happening, it will be the case in other parts of the hill slope terrain that cracks can form...making it more likely further surface waters can quickly infiltrate into the soil mantling bedrock, and saturate the soils which can then progress to slope failure.”

According to Pettinga, more rainfall, even if relatively moderate, will trigger more slips over time. “Effectively, slopes become 'preconditioned' for further slope failures."

Simon Lambert/Supplied A large slip above the top sports fields at Tawa College in Wellington in August. The slip is among hundreds in the region in the past months.

“Most of the photos [of recent slips] I have seen indicate the weathered soils on steeper slopes have been especially prone to failure.”

Wellington has had a mostly dry week, with some occasional rain. Some light rainfall was recorded in the city between Thursday and Sunday last week.

Settled weather comes after the country saw record-breaking levels of rainfall this winter, with multiple regions hit by heavy rain, flooding and widespread property damage in August.

In its September-November climate summary, Niwa predicted that soil moisture levels are likely to return to normal around the country in coming months.