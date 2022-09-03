Auckland trauma counsellor worried proposed crossing will trigger her patients

A new pedestrian crossing to be located on Pakuranga Highway in east Auckland will add to congestion into the city, a local MP says.

A trauma counsellor says the noise created by a planned road crossing next to her clinic could be triggering for her patients.

Lisa Ooi believes the “ridiculous” Auckland Transport (AT) initiative on Pakuranga Rd, also referred to as the Pakuranga Highway, could put her out of business.

She was one of more than 200 people who packed into a local school in Pakuranga to discuss the proposal at a meeting that erupted in frustration on Monday night.

Pakuranga Rd, in east Auckland, stretches from the Pakuranga Plaza to Howick and accommodates for 21,000 cars a day, according to AT.

AT intends to install a traffic light crossing on a 2km stretch of the road, which already has five sets of lights.

The proposal has frustrated the wider community, so much so that AT confirmed at Monday night’s meeting the council body had received more than 1200 pieces of feedback on the proposal – 90% of which were against the idea.

LAWRENCE SMITH/stuff Pakuranga Rd, also referred to as the Pakuranga Highway, stretches from the Pakuranga Plaza to Howick and accommodates for 21,000 cars a day, according to Auckland Transport.

Ooi was among many who submitted feedback – she currently runs a counselling business on Pakuranga Rd, working specifically with patients suffering from trauma.

She said this means they’re in an activated state and often have their nervous system on high alert.

The clinic has so far been able to operate amid the current level of road noise, but she fears the level will increase due to the proposed crossing – which is set to be right outside their driveway.

“My clients are sensitive to sound and vibrations – they really believe the world is an unsafe place,” said Ooi.

“My job is to desensitise them, how do I achieve that if I’m battling the thuds of cars as they go over the crossing, screeching of brakes and the sound of the traffic signal activating constantly?”

According to Ooi, one patient – a young girl – has had medical episodes whenever sirens pass by, effectively cancelling the session as they work through this patient’s new trauma.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ooi works specifically with patients in an “activated state” and often have their nervous system on high alert.

“There’s going to be roadworks outside the clinic while they construct the crossing, [the noise] alone is going to take months.”

AT data shows 12 crashes have occurred between 2016 and 2020 near the intersection in question, two of which were serious and one involved a pedestrian. Seven were loss-of-control or speed related.

Andrew Allen, AT’s executive general manager for transport services, attended Monday’s meeting along with other council staff, and said he recognised the concerns and frustrations at the proposal.

“We heard the questions being raised about why we need a crossing in this location, and why we would propose a raised crossing on such an important road,” he said.

AT’s next steps are to weigh up the community feedback against their “unshakeable commitment to keeping Aucklanders safe” and evidence about safety risks provided by AT staff.

Yet community displeasure seems to root from frustration towards heavy congestion, according to comments made at Monday’s meeting.

Keith Ingrim, chairperson of the Half Moon Bay Residents and Ratepayers Association, said attendees were told vehicles travelling over the crossing would slow to 30kmh. He said a bus driver at the meeting said it’s likely buses would be crossing at speeds closer to 10kmh.

“Every time a truck or bus approaches it'll slow the approach and bring the highway to a stop, There's going to be a series of nose-tail accidents,” he said.

“It's totally impractical, ill-conceived and demonstrates another level of incompetence of Auckland Transport.”