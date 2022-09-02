Government announces largest study on sustainable farming

Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor announces Whenua Haumanu, exploring regenrative farming over the next seven years

The Government has announced its largest study on sustainable farming undertaken in New Zealand in an effort to enhance development, sustainable practices and reduce wastage.

The Massey University event in Palmerston North on Friday morning gathered civic and academic leaders to hear the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor outline the government’s new Whenua Haumanu initiative for the agrifood sector.

The study will cost $26.1 million over seven years and examines the whole process from field to fork.

It aims to scientifically build a picture that includes soil biodiversity, pasture performance, animal production and welfare, and the quality of the food produced.

Announced in one of the oldest buildings on the campus of New Zealand’s original agricultural university, O’Connor spoke to why this study was necessary.

“We have a very dynamic environment across all of New Zealand, whether it’s slips, whether it's floods, whether it's erosion.

“And so it is really important that we investigate all agricultural systems and the application of that to our soils and climate in our farming system.”

O'Connor addressed a crowd of civic, academic, and industry leaders at Massey University; the nation's oldest agricultural college.

O’Connor was keen to dispel any apprehension from what was a traditionally conservative industry.

“The view that by looking at regenerative, the rest is degenerative is absolutely incorrect.

“What we're looking at is better ways of working with the knowledge that we have, particularly with the values that are going to drive the decisions of our consumers; the people who want nutrition from our country.

“What got us to where we are won't necessarily take us to where we need to be. Because where we need to be is the number one choice of nutrition and fibre for the world's most discerning customers.”

The proposal was working in tandem with Massey University and so far had initiated 11 regenerative projects across New Zealand.

Professor of Dairy Production and project leader Danny Donaghy called it a “return to the good old days” when academia and agriculture worked hand in hand.

“It's going to give us a really robust evidence base to compare the impact of someone who has regenerative practices alongside conventional methods, in theory and practical application.”

Professor of Dairy Production Systems and project leader Danny Donaghy was adamant the study would place primary focus on farmers.

Despite the academic focus and government endorsement, Donaghy was adamant the study would place primary focus on farmers.

“Farmers are central to what we're looking to achieve. We want to work with them to explore their issues as well as new ideas.

“And that model of scientists, government, farmers, and the wider industry working together isn’t new, it used to be the standard way of doing things.

“The recognition that we’ve gotten [sic] from most of the innovation that we've come up with has come from farmers or from people working on farms. And that's what's driven innovation across the country.”

The programme would involve several research sites and bring together universities, Crown research institutes, iwi and industry groups.

Research partners include Lincoln University, Dairy Trust Taranaki and AgResearch.