NZ's benefits from Taiwan joining CPTPP will be muted - official

Taipei, Taiwan – New Zealand would benefit if Taiwan joined the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), even though the two already have a bilateral trade deal in place, a top Taiwanese official says.

The benefits would be muted compared to other members that don’t have existing trade deals with Taiwan, like Japan and Australia, deputy agriculture minister Dr Junne-Jih Chen.

But New Zealand, a founding member of the CPTPP, would benefit from freer trade across the region and counterbalancing China’s economic clout.

“I think Taiwan’s joining would bring benefits to all members of the CPTPP,” Chen said in an interview with journalists visiting Taipei from CPTPP countries and the US. The trip was designed to enable Asia-Pacific journalists to hear from government officials and businesses about the benefits of Taiwan joining the trade bloc.

James Halpin/Stuff An official from Taiwan’s agricultural ministry said the FTA with New Zealand was a “win-win”.

New Zealand already has a free trade agreement with Taiwan, called “ANZTEC”. Taiwan is now New Zealand’s sixth-largest trading partner, and Aotearoa’s largest exports to the country are all agricultural, including dairy, meat and fruit.

But other countries in the bloc do not have a bilateral trade deal, meaning they would benefit from the tariff reduction that would come with Taiwan’s CPTPP membership.

That would make New Zealand’s NZ’s products less competitive against other exporters in the region.

When asked whether Taiwan joining the agreement would decrease imports from New Zealand, Chen said: “From the New Zealand government point of view there is not so much advantage like Australia or other CPTPP members who have not yet signed an FTA with Taiwan.”

But Chen said New Zealand would still benefit if Taiwan joined the agreement as Taiwan would be adopting high quality international regulations on fishing and the environment.

James Halpin/Stuff Taiwanese garlic at a street stall in Taipei.

Taiwan wants to join the powerful Asia-Pacific trade bloc as a way of economically balancing against China.

While Japan has publicly supported the prospect of Taiwan joining the bloc, New Zealand’s support for has been more muted.

“New Zealand has all along been a supporter of growing CPTPP through accession by those economies willing to meet the agreement’s high standards,” MFAT said in a statement. “At the same time, we have consistently taken care not to pronounce on the merits of any accession candidate.”

Chiang Ying-ying/AP Two soldiers fold the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan. (File)

Vincent Lin, the director general of international affairs within Taiwan’s executive agricultural body, said the FTA with New Zealand was a “win-win”.

“We are mutually beneficial,” he said, adding that there hadn’t been job losses in the Taiwan agricultural industry following the signing of ANZTEC with New Zealand in 2013.

“For the lamb, the beef we rely on imports,” he said.

The only sensitive industry was dairy, he said, but Taiwan needed to adjust more to the global market and it would continue do so through the CPTPP.

Lin also said China is “unreasonable” and “not predictable” and all countries, including New Zealand, needed to prepare for the country using agricultural imports as bargaining chips.

China has banned Taiwanese products including citrus fruit and packaged tea after US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, which it doesn’t recognise as a country. The Asian economic giant has used the tactic before, slapping massive tariffs on Australian wine and banning beef and Taiwanese pineapples in the last two years.

NZ exports $21.5 billion to China with most exports consisting of dairy, meat products and wood products, according to MFAT.

James Halpin travelled to Taiwan courtesy of the Taiwan ministry of foreign affairs.