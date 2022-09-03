Efeso Collins launches Auckland mayoral campaign after daughter rushed to Middlemore

As many as 200 locals gathered at Tangaroa College to witness a campaign launch of cultural significance for many.

A cloudy day in Ōtara was the backdrop of Auckland mayoral candidate, Efeso Collins’ official campaign launch, where he discussed his daughter being rushed to Middlemore Hospital earlier this week.

As many as 200 locals gathered at Tangaroa College to witness a campaign launch of cultural significance for many – as the Samoan candidate wrapped Christian references, traditional hymns and dances into the event.

It was during his speech he mentioned his daughter had been rushed to Middlemore Hospital with an illness, shortly before he took the stage at Stuff’s Mayoral debate on Wednesday.

Collins had only just stepped down from the podium when his campaign manager, Max Harris told him the news about the seven-year-old, Asalemo, who had initially visited her local GP feeling unwell.

“She’s home now, we spent quite a bit of time at A&E and we’re really grateful for their emergency department,” said Collins after the launch.

“By the time we came home, they weren’t completely certain where she’s at.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Efeso Collins becomes emotional when discussing racism during the mayoral campaign.

According to Collins, when he first checked an app reporting wait-times at Middlemore, it said to expect to wait up to eight hours, which he said he “found difficult”.

His family spent six hours at the hospital all up.

“We’ve had lots of calls from friends who are doctors, just checking in and we’re satisfied that the community nurse has been really good.”

Collins was addressing the largely Pasifika crowd which had gathered to show support for the campaign.

During his speech, Collins also referred to another incident involving racist comments towards him, his daughter this time overhearing a derogatory term in reference to her father.

Whilst recounting the incident, Collins appeared to grow emotional and wiped a few tears from his eyes.

“There’s still some frustration and underlying division in this city,” he said.

“It’s important the adults in the room act like adults. If they have issues with my policies they can take it up with me, but to have my daughter be in earshot of that and repeat it in the car afterwards, that’s not okay.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff People make donations while Kaperiela Collins performs a siva at the launch of Efeso Collins’ campaign launch at Tangaroa College.

Labour minister Willie Jackson and AUT Dean of Law School, Khylee Quince also spoke at the launch.

South Auckland rap duo The Churchboiiz performed a new campaign anthem for Collins.

The event closed with a siva by Collins’ eldest daughter, Kaperiela Collins.

People approached the front and laid dollar bills at the feet and in the crown of Kaperiela as she danced, many choose to join in – including her father.

The money will be used as donations towards the campaign, which has two weeks before voting ballots go out.