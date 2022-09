Police were called to a workplace accident in south Otago on Sunday where one person was killed. (File photo)

A person has been killed in a workplace accident in south Otago.

Police were called to the scene at Kaka Point, about 20 kilometres south of Balclutha, just before 3pm on Sunday. The incident appeared to be a workplace accident, a spokesperson said. St John also responded.

The matter will be referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.