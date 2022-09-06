Smoking plane engine at Wellington Airport prompts fire and police callout

Fire and Emergency were called after reports of smoke from the engine of a Westpac Air Ambulance plane at Wellington airport about 12.40pm on Tuesday. (File photo)

Smoke from the engine of a Westpac Air Ambulance plane at Wellington Airport has prompted a fire and police response.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said reports of smoke from the light twin engine plane instigated the call about 12.40pm on Tuesday afternoon.

By the time crews had arrived, no fire was evident.

Sharni Weir, of Phillips Search and Rescue, said the aircraft had arrived in Wellington after flying from Hamilton to pick up a non-urgent patient when it encountered a problem with the right engine.

The patient was not on board at the time and the plane would remain at Wellington Airport until engineers could assess the engine, Weir said.

Wellington Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie of said no-one was harmed and the plane was attended to by the airport’s fire service.