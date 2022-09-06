From no snow to avalanche control for Central North Island skifields

Skiers, snowboarders and sightseers will soon be welcomed back to Mt Ruapehu after a significant dump of snow overnight Monday.

The Tūroa skifield is also open again after it was closed down due to a lack of snow last month resulting in the loss of more than 130 jobs on the mountain.

But, gale force winds kept people off the mountain on Tuesday and ski field operator Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) said staff were hoping the forecast for fine weather for the rest of the week would eventuate.

Whakapapa ski area manager Steve Manunui said both sides of the mountain saw a good amount of snow, but exactly how much was still to be determined as gale force southerly winds lashed the maunga today.

Tūroa ski area manager Johan Bergman said the Tūroa side of the mountain received up to 30cm of snow overnight.

“At Whakapapa, we estimate we have accumulated about 15 to 20cm on the upper mountain,” Manunui said.

“At Tūroa, we have had reports from our team of 20 to 25cm midfield.

“Due to the weather, we are yet to get up higher at Tūroa to review.”

He said gale force winds would help in drifting and building up gullies, however would also cause some stripping of snow off the ridges.

Supplied/Waikato Times Turoa skifield pictured on Tuesday afternoon. The skifield was reopened a week ago after being closed for nine days.

Avalanche control work was due to start on Tuesday afternoon, weather permitting, and RAL staff would have a better idea of the full impact of the storm by Wednesday.

”Good cold temperatures over the coming days will support snowmaking efforts, and we can see good weather on the horizon,” Manunui said.

Ruapehu District Council Waimarino/Waiouru Community Board member John Chapman lives on the Tūroa side of the mountain and said the snow was good news for local businesses who relied on the mountain for their incomes.

“The mountain plays a crucial role in our tourist economy and in a normal year – without Covid or climate change – we get just under 300,000 visitors a year, so take that away it's a significant hole in our economy.

“It's a great news story that it's been snowing ... but we have to admit it hasn't been a good year, businesses are not going bankrupt, but they are certainly struggling.

Dean Strachan/Waikato Times Mt Tarawera received a dusting of snow overnight Monday.

“They depend on a good snow season, but post Covid we have no idea how it’s going to go in future.”

Chapman said while Visit Ruapehu and the district council had being doing good things in terms of diversification of their tourism offering he felt more needed to happen as shorter ski seasons became the norm in coming years.

“All of our eggs are in the tourism basket, and this is being challenged by climate change. We need to start talking to organisations like Federated Farmers and start looking for other ways to boost our economy.”

Meanwhile, in Rotorua, snow fell on Mt Tarawera overnight Monday, a rare occurrence especially in September, but by mid-afternoon it had all but disappeared.

Snow had also been seen on Trafford's Hill on the Ōpōtiki side of the Waioeka Gorge, near the coast in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.