The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 6

Tony, 56, and Daniel Murray, 27, are Air New Zealand’s first parent-child pilots to work together in the cockpit.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

‘Hi Dad, this is your copilot speaking’

Many parents will be familiar with the fraught experience of helping their children prepare for their driving tests.

Now imagine that taking place in a cockpit. Because when pilot Daniel Murray needed some practice for his flight tests, it was often his father sitting beside him.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 5

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 2

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 1



Daniel went on to get his licence and landed a job with Air New Zealand – joining his father, who is a captain on the Q300 aircraft.

The duo, who are based in Tauranga, even have days when they are rostered on together in the cockpit – making them the airline’s first parent-child co-pilots on the Q300.

Children wake to a winter wonderland

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Snow and ice has affected Dunedin roads, caused a late start for schools, and provided entertainment for families.

Children throughout Christchurch and Dunedin were delighted by snow on Tuesday morning, heading outdoors to build snowmen and go tobogganing on the slopes of Cashmere.

It was the city’s first decent snowfall in almost a decade, driven by a cold snap snaking its way up the country.

Light snow showers dusted Christchurch until about 6.30am, with flurries also falling in Wellington and Dunedin.

Watch as stolen dog is reunited with joyful owner

An Australian woman feared she’d never see her dog again after the pet was stolen from a service station along with her car.

So she was overjoyed when her beloved 6-year-old labrador was found and returned to her after 36 hours of panic.

“She’s my babe and I cannot survive without her. I just keep crying, all the time thinking where is she? What’s happened to her? I just want her home,” owner Chris Whittle, 71, told 9News.

The dog – named Sweet Pea – was found inside the abandoned car just a kilometre from where it was taken.

Watch their heartwarming reunion in the video above.

US mum celebrates daughter’s doctorate with billboard

Gaining a PhD is no small feat and usually warrants a nice dinner out to celebrate. But New Jersey mother Kendra Busbee did more than that.

She paid for a billboard over a busy highway, which for a month featured her daughter’s happy face and a message of congratulations.

Her daughter, Kristine Smalls, told CBS News she thought the gesture was “amazing”.

Donated snapdragon seedlings save flooded flower farm

An Australian flower farm destroyed by floods earlier this year has been gifted a second chance.

Queensland farmer Erin Dore feared her business would go under when rain and flooding decimated her flower crop.

However, the generous donation of 1000 snapdragon seedlings has allowed her to keep the farm going, ABC Rural reports, with her farm now filled with beautiful spring blooms.