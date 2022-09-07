Man charged with murder after fatal Levin house fire

Police are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire in Levin on Wednesday.

A man has been charged with murder following a Levin house fire that led to a person’s death, police say.

Emergency services were called to a well ablaze house on Queenwood Rd about 8am on Wednesday. A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one person had died after the blaze.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder and arson. He will appear in Levin District Court on Thursday morning. Police are not looking for anyone else.

The victim’s vehicle has been found, but police want to hear from anyone who saw a black Toyota Fielder station-wagon travelling between Levin and Foxton or Paraparaumu in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police are also looking for a pair of grey Nike shorts, believed to have been thrown from the car while it was driving.

Locals are being warned to expect a greater police presence as the investigation continues.

David Unwin/Stuff A large presence of police and examiners remained at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews from Levin, Waitārere Beach and Ōtaki attended the fire and it had been extinguished by 9am. Firefighters left the scene at 10am.

Police blocked off a section of the street as a scene examination took place, with police going door to door talking to residents.

The police cordon was lifted by Wednesday afternoon but police staff were still at the scene.

A neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, had known the victim for about three years and he said he was quiet neighbour.

David Unwin/Stuff One witness saw flames shooting out of the house.

“I would see him sitting outside having a smoke and a coffee in the morning and he would always say ‘hello’.

“He kept to himself a lot and was heavily involved in the church.”

The neighbour had spent the night away so only came home in the morning and hadn’t seen the fire. The neighbour was in the process of painting his house and the victim was going to sand it for him.

“He just called yesterday about it.”

David Unwin/Stuff One person died during a house fire in Levin on Wednesday morning.

A mobile home at the front of the property had been singed by the fire. The victim had a cat and it had been spotted alive since the fire.

Another neighbour, who also did not want to be identified, said police came to her house about 8.30am asking her about suspicious activity or if she heard any loud bangs, but she hadn’t seen anything.

All she could see when she went outside was smoke pouring out of the eaves of the roof.

“It looked like a fog machine.”

David Unwin/Stuff Police block the roads near the scene of the Queenwood Rd fire.

A nearby dairy owner, who did not wish to be named, said he was taking his bin out at 7.30am when he noticed the front of the house on fire and huge flames shooting out of the building.

He said customers had been asking him about the blaze throughout the morning.

People believed to have known the victim arrived at the scene in the morning and were speaking to police inside the cordon at a property across the road from the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P051825973.