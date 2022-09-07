The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, September 7

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness, and quirkiness out there too.

Wait what? He’s getting paid to do nothing?

Shoji Morimoto, a 38-year-old Tokyo resident charges US$71 to accompany clients and simply be there for them, the New York Post reports.

Since he started his business in 2018, he’s had enough bookings that he can make a living.

He’s been hired to ride a see-saw with a client at a local park, wave goodbye to a traveller, and even sit in a restaurant with a woman who was worried about her friends’ reaction to her going out in her Indian sari, the Post reports.

"Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular," Morimoto told Reuters.

Doing “nothing” does not mean Marimoto will do anything though – he has drawn the line at moving a fridge, and travelling to Cambodia.

He also doesn’t take any requests of sexual nature, the Post reports.

Four-year-old hero to his mum’s rescue

Wendy Cocker, a registered nurse from Tasmania, Australia, thought it would be a good idea to teach her son, Monty, how to make an ambulance call. But, she never thought that he would have to put that skill to test very soon.

Cocker and Monty were the only people at home when she experienced a seizure and lost consciousness, the very next day.

Luckily, the 4-year-old knew just what to do and made the emergency call within a couple of minutes, the ABC News reports.

In a recording of the emergency call, Monty said that his “mummy fell over”.

Cocker told ABC News that she is “so proud of him”. “He’s my little hero; he certainly has saved the day”.

Runaway chimp’s return on a bicycle

A runaway chimpanzee that escaped Kharkiv city zoo in Ukraine has made its return– wheeled back to safety on the bicycle of a zoo employee, the Guardian reports.

The chimp named Chichi wandered onto the streets of Ukraine on Monday, and by all accounts didn’t want to come back.

However a worsening of the weather – it started raining - helped change the chimp’s mind and Chichi ran to a keeper who put the primate on a bicycle.

The adorable video of Chichi embracing a keeper before putting on a raincoat and wheeling back to the zoo brought a sliver of joy to a city in the middle of a brutal war with Russian forces.

Kind stranger pays for elderly woman’s $166 bill

Eighty nine-year-old Marilyn Oettinger was waiting to pay for her groceries at a supermarket in Massachusetts, United States when she discovered that her only credit card had been cancelled two days prior.

That is when a kind stranger behind her volunteered to pay her US$100 (NZ$166) bill.

"And this amazing person behind her said 'Don't worry. I'll take care of your groceries'," Oettinger's daughter Margie told CBS News.

It was a rare unassisted trip for her since losing her husband few months ago and bank had cancelled her car as the account was in her late husband’s name.

Even though Oettinger couldn’t get the name of the good Samaritan, she and her family are “incredibly grateful” for him for his act of kindness.

Watch as 298 do cannonball dive for a world record

LAGO Gent Rozebroeken, a Belgian resort, has broken the Guinness World Record for the most people performing a cannonball dive.

298 people took the plunge to celebrate the resort’s 10th anniversary, UPI News reports.

As per Guinness World Records’ guidelines each participant had to follow proper cannonball form – raising their knees up to their chest and clasping both hands around the knees when hitting the water.

The resort broke the previous record of 232 people set in 2013 by The Salty Syndicate in New Zealand.