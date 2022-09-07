Auckland bus driver pay increases by further 3.9%, but no change to work hours

The bus, the first of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, is being trialled in Auckland.

Auckland bus drivers have been given an additional 3.9% pay increase, on top of the 8% they received in July, but have yet to see any change to their work hours.

After funding was approved through Waka Kotahi, Auckland Transport provided a “much-needed” boost to bus drivers’ wages.

Bus cancellations reached a record high just last month – on August 19, there were 2185 cancelled across Auckland.

David White/Stuff Bus drivers will receive an increase of 3.9% to their wages on top of July’s 8% rise.

Auckland Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt said bus driver shortages were being caused by pay issues and legislation which allowed operators to roster drivers across 14 hours, with two half-hour breaks.

READ MORE:

* Auckland bus driver shortage sees 1754 services cancelled in a week

* Wellington bus drivers claim they were underpaid during lockdown, could strike

* Auckland Bus strike: Goff won't get involved in four-day old disruption



The boost in pay for bus drivers is critical to retain and recruit staff, in order to overcome the recent shortfall and provide reliable and regular public transport services, Auckland mayor Phil Goff said.

“This in turn will help encourage more people to use public transport, which will mean reduced carbon emissions and less traffic congestion on our roads.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF AT is currently experiencing bus driver shortages of about 500 staff.

Auckland Transport has estimated the city’s driver shortage had risen from 120 pre-Covid-19 to about 500.

First Union spokesperson Oliver Christeller said bus drivers have worked with employers and AT to achieve meaningful and positive changes to their jobs.

“This is the next step in bringing into reality the agreed increases that we are working to secure for bus drivers right across Aotearoa,” he said.

“First Union and Tramways Union bus driver members will continue to work closely with regional councils and operators to ensure that bus driving is a great career choice.”