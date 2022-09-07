Contact Energy invests $300m into fourth Taupō power station

Contact Energy’s plans to build a fourth geothermal power station at its Te Huka site in Taupō could create up to 250 new jobs and inject an estimated $140m into the local and national economies.

Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge said Te Huka Unit 3 power station would be an additional unit built at its existing Te Huka Power Station site on Centennial Dr in Taupō and should be online by late 2024.

The company is investing $300m into the project which would generate around 51MW of electricity, or 430 gigawatt hours each year – enough to power 60,000 homes.

Fuge said good progress was also being made on Contact’s 168MW Tauhara geothermal power station, just down the road from its Te Huka site, which would supply around 3.5% of New Zealand’s total electricity demand by the end of next year.

READ MORE:

* Energy Minister defends state-owned 'gentailers' after their profits double

* Residents upset with Contact Energy send company a list of demands

* Contact Energy lifts first-half profit 72% as it benefits from strong hydro generation



Tauhara will be a world-class renewable development that will be a foundation for New Zealand’s increased renewable electricity needs over the next decade, Fuge said.

“Geothermal energy is an unsung hero in New Zealand, where we lead the world with our technology and ingenuity.

“Like our other geothermal power stations, Te Huka Unit 3 will operate 24/7 and produce baseload electricity. Our geothermal power stations generate 95% of the time, much higher than solar, wind and hydro generation plants.”

Supplied/Waikato Times Contact Energy's Te Huka Unit 2 geothermal power station with Unit 3 in the background.

Israeli engineering, procurement and construction contractor Ormat is leading the build and at the height of construction was expected to generate 250 skilled construction jobs and spend over $140m in New Zealand, a significant portion of which would benefit the Taupō community.

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said he applauded Contact’s continued investment in the district.

He said the new power station project would be another huge boost to the local economy and compliment Todd Generation’s proposed plans for a new 400MW solar power station on State Highway 5 near Rangitāiki.

“These are significant projects taking place in and around Taupō, the best part is they are using our natural resources to help power the country, and the flow on effects for our district will be huge,” he said.

Supplied/Waikato Times Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge.

Contact made a net profit of $182m, down $5m from a year ago, according to its latest annual financial report for June 30, 2022.

Contact also recently announced that its 44MW Te Rapa power station would close in June 2023.

The closure of the gas-powered station would reduce Contact’s greenhouse gas emissions by about 20% – the equivalent of taking 44,000 vehicles off the road.

“The closure of the Te Rapa power station is aligned with Contact’s strategy to decarbonise New Zealand and demonstrates that we don’t just talk about decarbonisation, we deliver on our commitments by decarbonising the assets in our portfolio,” Fuge said.

He said Contact’s combined Te Huka and Tauhara investments would increase its renewable electricity generation by 25% and increase New Zealand’s total renewable electricity supply by over 5%.