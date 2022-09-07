Racial slurs on Auckland candidate's billboards amid anti-Asian sentiment

Joe Zhou, who is running for local office in Kaipātiki, had six billboards with derogatory Asian terms written over them.

A North Shore local board candidate is saddened by targeted racism towards him, after his election billboards were covered in offensive slurs.

Joe Zhou, who is running for local office in Kaipātiki on Auckland’s North Shore, found six of his billboards with derogatory Asian terms written over them, others had offensive words written on them or had been damaged.

One billboard was defaced less than 200m away from Glenfield police station.

Zhou said while the vandalism was “sad”, he’s refusing to let it faze him as he continues his campaign.

“I’m running for local board because I want to make a contribution. Being treated like this makes me feel sad, but I’m grown up,” he said.

Anti-Asian sentiment has been felt in east Auckland over recent weeks – four Asian candidates, including a mayoral candidate, found their billboards literally defaced, with their heads cut out of the signs.

Supplied Joe Zhou says the damage makes him “sad”, but the community has rallied behind him.

Despite the racist attacks aimed at Asian candidates, Zhou believes the number of Aucklanders who feel hatred towards the Asian community is “very few”.

He said the Glenfield community has rallied him following the attacks.

“I’m a Kiwi. I’m standing for this election as a citizen, so not as a Chinese or Asian, but as a Kiwi.”

The Auckland Asian Association has condemned the racist vandalism of Asian candidates’ signs. Chairman Vijay Dasari believes the contribution of Asians have made to Auckland society needs to be promoted.

“There’s plenty of contribution from the Asian community, particularly in Auckland, towards the economy for example,” he said.

“These things need to be brought to light, many local boards and wards have Asians running.”

The sad reality, according to electoral officer Dale Ofsoske is racially motivated vandalism of billboards is a “reasonably common” occurrence in the lead-up to local elections.

Ofsoske has been involved in local elections for 35 years, and said billboard vandalism with racial undertones is becoming more prevalent, but isn’t rampant.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The Auckland Asian Association believes the contribution of Asians make to Auckland society needs to be promoted.

“Unfortunately it does occur. We’ll tell candidates to keep an eye out and clean it if anything happens to it,” he said.

Responsibility for damage and vandalism of candidate election boards falls on the candidate, Ofsoske said. Council compliance will only be involved in a billboard matter where the candidate is at fault.

The Human Rights Commission doesn’t handle anonymous vandalism, according to a spokesperson, they said it was a matter for police to investigate.

However, the spokesperson said in a statement the commission was concerned by vandalism rates.

The commission believes candidates from diverse backgrounds should be encouraged to stand for election, however non-inclusive approaches from the public can be a barrier for increasing diversity in local leadership.

According to the commission, they cannot investigate or offer dispute resolution – however the statement said the Race Relations Commissioner expressed “solidarity” with those experiencing racist targeting.