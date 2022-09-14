Hamilton midwife missed birth after car and equipment stolen

Summer Earney left a friend’s house to find her car gone – along with all her emergency midwifery gear in the boot.

Midwife Summer Earney was still running to the hospital when a patient gave birth because her parking permit had been stolen, along with her car and crucial equipment.

Earney was parked outside a friend’s Hamilton house one night in late July when her car was taken, along with $10,000 worth of birthing equipment stored in the boot.

Her Mazda Atenza was parked on Cullimore St in Pukete for about four hours – but when she left at 11pm it was gone.

Her heart dropped when she came out to see only the shattered glass of a smashed window.

The boot of her car was filled with anything and everything you could need for a birth; including foetal monitors, weight scales, gloves, resuscitation gear, medications, and needles.

“I need it ready and with me at all times,” Earney said. “It’s quite a lot of gear to bring in and out.”

And she’s dicscovered it’s not covered by her insurance policy.

Earney is a Lead Maternity Carer midwife, and sees about 45 women a year – four or five a month.

But, she also helps Waikato Hospital care for women who don’t have a midwife, but need one.

Care could start as early as four to five weeks into a pregnancy, and continue till the baby was six weeks old.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Without her parking permit, Summer Earney had to park far from Waikato Hospital and make a dash through the streets – with her gear.

Earney could get called in for an urgent birth, bleeding, or even if the baby stopped moving at any time of the day or night.

The car also had her fob to get access to Waikato Hospital and a permit to park nearby and, without these, Earney said she missed a birth.

It was notoriously hard to get a car park around the hospital and she had to park so far away and run in with equipment that she missed the birth entirely.

Earney posted on Facebook with the hope someone had seen her car after it was taken – it had a big sticker on it that said “Summer Earney midwife” with her phone number.

Instead, other midwives banded together and lent her spare equipment.

“It’s a very lovely community,” she said.

However, it was harder to use someone else’s equipment when you’re used to your own.

You don’t want to be fumbling around looking for something in an emergency.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Some new gear Summer Earney pulled together and borrowed after her car was stolen.

She hadn’t yet purchased replacement gear, but would have to give the borrowed gear back at some point.

Insurance covered the cost of personal items like car seats, but it was a private vehicle – which meant work items were not included and would cost thousands to replace.

“It has a massive impact on my women.”

Her car was eventually found, but empty – except for one can of Cody’s bourbon and cola inside, she said.

“I have no idea where the supplies are,” she said.

The person who stole it had used her debit card at a petrol station and was spotted on CCTV.

They had stolen another car and put that number plate on hers, changed the rims, and taken the sticker with her name on it off.

A Givealittle page had been set up to help Earney replace the equipment.