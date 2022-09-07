What will it take to turn Auckland's CRL tunnels into a train service?

CRL CEO Sean Sweeney takes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Transport Michael Wood on a tour of the tunnels under construction at the Auckland City Rail Link.

The tunnel boring machine that has been churning through the earth beneath inner city Auckland since May 2021, will next week break through at the City Rail Link’s (CRL) Te Waihorotiu Station (Aotea), ending the tunnel boring phase of the project.

As the CRL heads into its most challenging phase yet, the increased cost and timeline of the project remains under wraps.

Completing a walk-through of the first tunnel with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, transport minister Michael Wood said the $4.5 billion project has faced challenges through the Covid period with time and cost implications.

Wood said officials have advised him of the increased cost of the project, but he wouldn’t be drawn on specific figures while commercial negotiations are under way between the consortium of seven companies that make up the Link Alliance.

READ MORE:

* Call for independent review of $12 million City Rail Link hardship fund

* Auckland City Rail Link: Covid-19 delays put 2024 completion date back months

* Auckland's City Rail Link tunnel boring machine breaks through to Karangahape Station



CRL chief executive Dr Sean Sweeney said the project is entering the fit-out phase which includes laying sleepers and rails and installing electronics, safety systems and essential components that will turn it “from a hole in the ground into a railway”.

“International advice has been that’s the most complex part of the job and that’s still ahead of us.

“We’d be reckless to imagine that there are not going to be challenges ahead of us,” Sweeney said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff City Rail Link chief executive Sean Sweeney says the project is entering its most challenging phase which involves more than 1500km of cables.

Here’s what the numbers tell us about what’s involved with turning the City Rail Link’s twin tunnels into a metro train service.

16km

16kms of rail will be laid, along with more than 1500km of cables. That includes 816km of signal cables, 247km of low voltage cables, 86km of traction cables and 74km of cable containment.

5100m²

The project requires more than 5100m² of metal cladding and more than 4000m² of glazing.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Transport Michael Wood walked through the tunnel from Karanga-a-Hape Station to Te Waihorotiu Station where Wood said negotiations were underway on cost and time increases to the project.

42m

The 3.45km tunnels are 42m below ground at their deepest.

54,000

When complete the CRL will carry up to 54,000 people per hour, equivalent to 16 traffic lanes in the city at peak travel times.

2021

The tunnel boring machine, named Dame Whina Cooper, started boring in May 2021 and broke through the first tunnel at Te Waihorotiu Station in December 2021.